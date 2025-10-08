Here are areas to be affected by ECG and GRIDCo’s planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have announced extensive planned and emergency maintenance exercises scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, across multiple regions to improve power supply reliability and strengthen the national grid.

The utilities have cautioned customers to expect temporary power cuts in several communities while technicians carry out essential upgrade and repair works on transmission and distribution infrastructure.

In the Volta Region, GRIDCo engineers will perform critical maintenance at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Areas expected to be affected include Sogakope, Akatsi, Adidome, Comboni, Agorkpo, Adutor, Dabala, Abor, Mafi Avedo, Torve, Yorkutikpo, Kpenu, Agorta, the Naval Training School, Woe, Anloga, Agordome, Savietula, Cescineros, Dzita and adjoining communities. GRIDCo has apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured customers that power will be restored promptly upon completion.

In the Central Region, ECG will conduct planned maintenance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Affected communities include Krispo City, Prisons, Budumburam, Apra, Loye, Kaemebre, Colomba Road, Market, Akweley, Adom Estate, Ofaanko, Jei-River, Papaase, Jei-Krodua and Bawjiase.

Similarly, in the Greater Accra Region, maintenance works scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will affect areas such as Botwe Aviation, Adenta, Sasabi Township, Mensah Bar, Bawaleshie, Oyibi, Malejor, Lands Commission, American Embassy, Cantonments, Darkuman, Obodan and Abetima.

In the Tema Region, ECG will undertake works from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., disrupting power supply to Irrigation, Central University, Miotso, Emefs Estates, Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono Village and Estates, and nearby communities.

The Ashanti Region will also experience scheduled power interruptions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Communities to be affected include Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anwiaso, Akyease, Kwamekrom, Bibiani, Mensin Gold Mining Company, Tanodumase, KD Sreso, Nyinahin, Kuffour Camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntobroso, Adobewura, Akorabokrom, Agogoso, Anwifutu, Kotokuom, and Anyinamso 1 and 2.

In addition to these planned activities, ECG will carry out emergency maintenance in selected areas. In the Greater Accra Region, the Osu Night Market and its surroundings will experience outages from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the Ashanti Region, communities including Tutuka, Wawase, Akrofuom, Okyerekrom, Obuasi Zongo, Nhiaso, Central Market, Stadium, Kunka, Kwapia, Adansi, Asokwa, and Fumso will be without power between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Both ECG and GRIDCo have expressed regret over the inconvenience these outages may cause but emphasised that the maintenance activities are crucial to improving the reliability, safety, and efficiency of Ghana’s electricity network.

The companies assured the public that every effort will be made to complete the works within schedule and restore power as soon as possible.