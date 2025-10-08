Diclofenac Sodium on Ghana's Streets: A Dangerous Drug Hiding in Plain Sight

In Ghana today, it is not uncommon to find Diclofenac Sodium a powerful non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) being sold freely on the streets, in markets, and in mobile drug kiosks without a prescription. This over-the-counter availability might seem convenient for many Ghanaians seeking quick relief from pain and inflammation, but beneath the surface lays a growing public health threat. The abuse, misuse, and unregulated sale of Diclofenac Sodium has made it one of the most accessible yet most misused medications on the streets of Ghana.

What is Diclofenac Sodium?

Diclofenac Sodium is a prescription-strength anti-inflammatory medication commonly used to treat:

Muscle and joint pain

Arthritis

Back pain

Menstrual cramps

Injuries and post-surgical pain

It is available in oral tablets, injections, topical gels, and suppositories. When used correctly under medical supervision, it is highly effective. However, when used improperly or excessively, it can cause serious health problems.

The Problem: Easy Access, Little Awareness

In Ghana, Diclofenac is sold like paracetamol no questions asked. Mobile drug sellers, market vendors, and even commercial drivers often stock the medication and distribute it freely, with no regulation, guidance, or dosage instruction.

This uncontrolled access is driven by:

Weak enforcement of pharmaceutical regulations

Public ignorance about the drug’s potential dangers. Limited access to healthcare, pushing people toward self-medication. A belief that "strong drugs" equal quick results. In many cases, pain is treated as a temporary inconvenience, and the long-term effects of misuse are rarely considered until it is too late.

The Risks of Diclofenac Misuse

When taken without medical advice, Diclofenac Sodium can cause serious side effects, including:

Gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcers

Long-term or high-dose use can erode the stomach lining, leading to bleeding, ulcers, or perforation which can be fatal.

Kidney damage

Excessive use affects kidney function, especially in people who are dehydrated or already at risk of kidney problems.

Cardiovascular risks

Diclofenac has been linked to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure, especially in those with pre-existing heart conditions.

Liver damage

Like many NSAIDs, it can cause liver toxicity, particularly when combined with alcohol or taken for long periods.

Allergic reactions and skin rashes

Some users may experience dangerous allergic reactions or skin problems like Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

Street Use and Injection Abuse

In some urban and rural areas in Ghana, Diclofenac injections are administered by untrained individuals, sometimes in unsanitary conditions. This increases the risk of:

Infections, including HIV and Hepatitis B

Incorrect dosage

Nerve damage from poor injection technique

In a disturbing trend, people often self-inject or visit unauthorized vendors, falsely believing the injection is faster and more effective than oral medication.

Lack of Regulation: A National Concern

While Ghana has laws in place through the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Pharmacy Council, enforcement on street-level drug sales remains weak or inconsistent. There is a growing informal market of "drug peddlers" some with no pharmaceutical training who sell Diclofenac along with other prescription drugs without any form of control. This environment creates the perfect storm for drug resistance, dependency, and long-term health damage, especially among low-income and rural populations.

The Way Forward: Education, Enforcement, and Policy. To address this public health challenge, urgent action is needed:

Public Education Campaigns

Raise awareness about the dangers of Diclofenac misuse through:

Radio and TV education programs

Community outreach by health professionals

School health clubs and religious organizations

Stricter Regulation and Enforcement

Empower the FDA and Pharmacy Council to crack down on illegal drug vendors

Restrict the sale of Diclofenac to licensed pharmacies with proper labeling

Monitor the supply chain to prevent diversion to the black market

Training for Health Workers and Pharmacists

Improve rational prescribing practices

Encourage pharmacists to educate customers on dosage and risks

Alternative Pain Management

Promote safer, non-drug approaches to managing chronic pain, such as:

Physiotherapy

Lifestyle changes

Herbal alternatives (under supervision)

Conclusion

Time to Act Before the Damage Becomes Irreversible

The widespread, unregulated access to Diclofenac Sodium on the streets of Ghana is a public health ticking time bomb. What is seen by many as a “simple painkiller” is, in fact, a drug that should only be used under proper medical supervision.For the sake of a healthier Ghana, there must be a collective effort to control access, educate the public, and regulate the informal drug market. Pain relief should not come at the cost of kidney failure, stomach bleeding, or death.

It is time to take Diclofenac off the streets and put public health first.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / Science communicator

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880