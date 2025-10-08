Woman’s Leadership Rising: Could Ghana’s Next President Be a Woman?

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana’s first female Vice President

In recent years, Ghana has witnessed historic moves in gender inclusion in governance moves that suggest that having a woman as President is no longer a distant dream but a plausible next step.

Breaking Barriers: Recent Milestones

One of the most significant developments is the election of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana’s first female Vice President, sworn into office in January 2025. This is a pivotal moment in Ghana’s political history, since Vice President is second only to the presidency in the executive hierarchy.

Also significant is the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act in July 2024, pushed through Parliament, which aims to increase women’s participation in decision-making to at least 30% by 2026, and seek higher targets subsequently. These policies are reforming not just representation in Parliament, but also at local levels and in public service.

Moreover, Ghana has long had women in several high offices: Chief Justice, Speaker of Parliament, Attorney General, Ministers, etc. But until recently, the Presidency and Vice Presidency had remained exclusively male roles until Vice President Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment.

Why a Woman President Seems More Likely Now

Given these developments, there are several reasons why a woman being Ghana’s next President appears increasingly feasible:

Institutional support and legal frameworks

The Affirmative Action law establishes legal backing for gender equity in governance. It creates targets and expectations for both political parties and public institutions. This helps move representation from token gestures to structural inclusion.

Trailblazing leadership

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang is an experienced academic and politician, with credibility, achievements (e.g. in education), and public recognition. Her political profile is strong, which gives confidence that women can not only occupy the highest offices but perform effectively in them.

Changing public attitudes

As more women take visible leadership roles, public perceptions shift. The symbolic significance of having a woman in high office encourages more women to aspire to political leadership and also increases societal acceptance. The media coverage of Ghana’s first female Vice President has reinforced this shifting norm.

Grassroots efforts and local governance

Women are increasingly visible and effective in local governance. Governance programs in Ghana are building capacity among women aspirants, especially at the district and assembly levels. As more women lead locally, the pool of seasoned leaders who might run for national office widens.

Political necessity and competitiveness

Political parties see the value in appealing to women voters, representing half the population. Having a credible female candidate or shifting to gender-balanced leadership can be an electoral asset. Also, with institutional reforms, parties may feel more compelled to present female flag bearers or vice-presidents.

Obstacles Still Remaining

While momentum is strong, some challenges must be addressed before a woman becomes President:

Gender imbalance in Parliament remains high: Before the Act, women held less than 15% of the seats in Ghana’s 275‑member Parliament. This limits the pipeline of female political leadership.

Cultural and societal barriers: Traditional attitudes, gender stereotypes, and gendered expectations can limit women’s ability to campaign, fundraise, or compete on equal footing.

Political party dynamics: Most parties are still male dominated in their leadership and decision making. The decision to nominate a woman as a party’s presidential candidate depends heavily on party structures, internal democracy, and willingness to challenge established norms.

Media bias, resource constraints: Women candidates often face more scrutiny and less access to political capital. Funding and endorsement gaps remain real.

Implementation of laws vs. just passing laws: Laws like the Affirmative Action law are powerful, but benefit depends on effective implementation, monitoring, and enforcement. There's risk of delay, tokenism, or minimal compliance.

Case for Vice President Opoku-Agyemang as a Likely Contender

Using the example of Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang:

She already holds one of the top national offices; this gives visibility, political experience, and legitimacy. As Vice President, she is in a position from which one could run for President in the future, especially if the incumbent’s term ends, or if she is chosen as a flag bearer. Her reputation (academic, ministerial work) gives her an established platform. The combination of party support (if her party backs her as a candidate) and the new legal push (affirmative action) makes her one of the most plausible candidates for a female presidency soon.

Outlook: When Might It Happen?

It’s hard to put an exact timeline, but some plausible scenarios:

If her party (or another party) decides to select a female flag bearer in the next election, she could run. This would likely be within one or two election cycles.

A stepping stone would be serving a Vice President term or another major national role that increases her visibility and demonstrates leadership.

If public sentiment continues shifting, female presidential candidacies will be more supported and less seen as symbolic rather than serious.

Conclusion

Ghana is at an important juncture. The historic appointment of its first female Vice President coupled with affirmative action legislation, changing norms, and rising female leadership in other spheres, all point to the possibility that a woman could soon become President.

While structural, political, and cultural obstacles remain, the momentum suggests that the next few elections might bring Ghana its first female President. If anyone has the credentials and profile now Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stands out as one of the strongest contenders.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/ Science communicator

