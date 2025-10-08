ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 08 Oct 2025 Headlines

Galamsey fight: We will not get anywhere if we continue the blame game – Afenyo-Markin

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-MarkinMinority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned that the fight against illegal gold mining, popularly known as galamsey, will continue to fail if political parties persist in turning the issue into a partisan contest.

According to him, the entrenched blame game between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has undermined national efforts to curb the destructive practice, which continues to devastate the country’s water bodies, forests, and farmlands.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on Ghana’s natural resource management on Tuesday, October 7, Afenyo-Markin said politicians must rise above partisan interests and adopt a collective, patriotic approach to resource protection.

He observed that political narratives during the 2020 general elections worsened the situation, as some campaign messages sought to exploit public resentment over the government’s anti-galamsey operations.

“During the 2020 campaign, the message was that the NPP had come to take your food away, so vote against them. That narrative gained traction in mining communities and contributed to the challenges we face today,” he said. “If we keep doing the blame game thing, we will not get anywhere.”

Afenyo-Markin stressed that the galamsey menace should be treated as a national emergency rather than a political weapon.

“I think it goes beyond NPP and NDC arguments. As a nation, we need a complete reorientation,” he asserted. “Frankly speaking, we have all failed our country. We must let the authorities know that there are no alternatives — this must stop.”

His remarks come amid renewed calls from civil society, traditional leaders, and environmental activists for stronger, coordinated measures to end illegal mining and restore Ghana’s degraded environment.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ayikoi Otoo fires back at Domelovo over ‘fake document’ allegation in former CJ probe Ayikoi Otoo fires back at Domelovo over ‘fake document’ allegation in former CJ ...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Galamsey fight: We will not get anywhere if we continue the blame game – Afenyo-...

1 hour ago

GPRTU hints at imminent transport fare increase over soaring fuel prices GPRTU hints at imminent transport fare increase over soaring fuel prices

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi sleeps in police cells over unfulfilled bail conditions

1 hour ago

BoG plans to sell FX up to US$1.15 billion in October BoG plans to sell FX up to US$1.15 billion in October 

1 hour ago

Ayikoi Otoo provided us fake evidence during former CJs probe – Domelovo reveals 'Ayikoi Otoo provided us fake evidence during former CJ's probe' – Domelovo reve...

1 hour ago

Govt to establish National School Sports Authority— Mahama Gov't to establish National School Sports Authority — Mahama

1 hour ago

June 2025 registration null and void — Prospective NS personnel told June 2025 registration null and void — Prospective NS personnel told

1 hour ago

Commercial activities in Takoradi halted for Apitse traditional rite Commercial activities in Takoradi halted for 'Apitse' traditional rite 

3 hours ago

Police investigates filling station robbery and murder of security man at Abesim Police investigates filling station robbery and murder of security man at Abesim

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line