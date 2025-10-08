Galamsey: Ghana’s Toxic Legacy, Looming Crisis, and the Fight Yet to Be Won

I have quite a number of write-ups on galamsey. A Dagomba saying: if what is chasing you does not stop, you don’t stop running. The fight to find finality to the galamsey menace has not even started, so how do we stop writing? Write we must, till the battle is won.

Ghana is increasingly paying a high price for illegal small-scale gold mining --- “galamsey.” Rivers are polluted, forests destroyed, livelihoods uprooted, and health compromised. Government laws exist, recent policy changes have been announced, but enforcement remains weak. Unless urgent action is taken, many communities face irreparable harm.

The Crisis in Perspective

Illegal mining --- galamsey --- has long been a thorn in Ghana’s environmental, economic, and health fabric. Recent studies reveal it is now an urgent public health crisis. A review published in the African Journal of Current Medical Research shows widespread pollution, heavy metal contamination, and detrimental effects on water bodies, farmlands, and communities. Ghana is losing more than just land and trees. Rivers contaminated by mercury, cyanide, and other toxic chemicals are entering drinking water sources, undermining the health of populations far beyond the dig sites.

Recent Policy Moves: Hope, but Half-Measures

Some recent government actions suggest recognition of the severity of galamsey. Key among these are:

Revocation of Legislative Instruments: The government has initiated moves to repeal L.I. 2462 (and its amended version L.I. 2501), which allowed mining in forest reserves. By revoking them, mining in forest reserves would no longer be legal under those instruments.

Directives from the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA): The EPA has issued a directive under the new Environmental Protection Act (Act 1124) that all mining (legal or otherwise) in or near water bodies must cease immediately. Civil society organizations have welcomed it but insist on strong enforcement.

Operational actions: The government’s anti-galamsey task forces have seized large numbers of excavators. For example, 60 excavators were confiscated in 2025 from galamsey hotspots. Licences for small-scale mining issued after a certain date were also revoked.

Scientific and academic pressure: Institutions like the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS) are urging stronger laws to protect water bodies and forest reserves. They’ve called for revoking instruments (like L.I. 2462) that undermine forest protection.

The Unseen Costs

Beyond headlines, the costs of galamsey are deep, varied, and often underestimated.

Health and Human Capital: Communities downstream are suffering from heavy metal exposure: mercury, lead, arsenic. These lead to kidney failure, neurological disorders, skin problems, respiratory illnesses.

Resistance to treatment is an emerging issue, especially when diseases stem from pollution. The Pharmacy Technician Association of Ghana has warned about increasing resistance in patients treated for ailments tied to galamsey pollutants.

Galamsey also adds burden to the healthcare system: more patients, chronic disease cycles, costly treatments. Economist Worlanyo Mensah warns that the country could lose workforce productivity and incur high health expenditures if pollution and related diseases are not checked

Environmental and Agricultural Damage: Forest reserves are being degraded at alarming rates. The number of forests impacted, hectares lost, soil degradation, siltation of rivers --- all threaten Ghana’s ecosystem services, including rainfall patterns, biodiversity, and soil fertility.

Agriculture (especially cocoa, staples) is already suffering in galamsey hotspots. Fertile land is lost, riverbanks silted, irrigation water polluted.

Economic & Institutional Loss: The cost to water treatment, the increased need for expensive filtration or purification mechanisms for industry (like pharmaceutical manufacturers), is rising.

Lost tax revenue, illegal gold smuggling, and leakages in regulation. The value Ghana could reclaim via better regulation is considerable.

Why Many Reforms Are Stalling

Despite robust laws and strong rhetoric, galamsey persists. What are the obstacles?

Enforcement Gaps: Laws exist, but enforcement is inconsistent. Directives are issued, but follow-through is weak. Court processes are slow. Equipment seized may be returned or reused. Community complaints often go unheard. CSOs frequently call for moving from declarations to decisive action.

Regulatory Contradictions: Forest reserve mining legal instruments: L.I. 2462 allowed certain mining in forests; its revocation is underway, but until formalized, it continues to create legal ambiguity.

Some small-scale mining licenses issued after cut-off dates are being revoked, but many operators claim they are licensed --- or have local support, or have bought political goodwill. The line between legal small-scale mining and galamsey is often contested.

Economic Pressures on Communities: Many engaged in galamsey are driven by poverty, lack of jobs, low returns in agriculture, and few alternatives. For many, it is a livelihood strategy. Without viable livelihoods, bans may just push activities underground.

Institutional Weaknesses: Under-resourced agencies (EPA, MLNR, and Forestry Commission) struggle to monitor remote areas, maintain continuous operations, and track offenders. Corruption and political interference sometimes undermine enforcement.

Insufficient Community Involvement and Trust: Local communities often feel excluded from decision-making, or suspect that enforcement is selective. They may also lack awareness of the long-term health risks. Trust in government’s capacity and will to protect them is low.

What the Laws and Rules Say

To frame what must be happening, here are legal benchmarks and frameworks that Ghana already has in place or has recently adopted:

Under Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), the EPA has powers to regulate and enforce standards for environmental quality, including water bodies. It has issued directives under this Act to ban mining in or near water bodies.

The Forestry Commission, backed by legal instruments, regulates forest reserves. Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations (L.I. 2462) allowed mining in forest reserves; revoking that L.I. would make mining in forest reserves illegal under law.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) is charged with coordination, intelligence-led field operations, monitoring. It is a central component of the legal/regulatory structure for enforcement.

What Must Be Done: Urgent Reforms and Action Plan

To turn policy into protection, to convert laws into safe water, healthy farms, and restored forests, the following are non-negotiables:

Full enforcement of the revocation of L.I. 2462 & L.I. 2501

These legislative instruments must be formally annulled. Any mining in forest reserves or water bodies should be legally outlawed, with no legal excuses for permits or “legacy” mining.

Scale up monitoring, surveillance, and accountability

Deploy satellite imagery, drones, geospatial mapping to identify illegal sites. Strengthen NAIMOS and EPA field capacity to respond swiftly. Ensure that confiscated machinery are not returned to offenders.

Health monitoring and impact assessment

Systemic health studies in hotspots: track heavy metal contamination in water, crops, and human bodies. Monitor rates of disease connected to mining pollutants; publish findings. Support community health interventions.

Alternative livelihoods and economic incentives

Provide communities in galamsey-prone areas with realistic economic alternatives: agricultural extension support, alternative mining with regulation, skills development, agroforestry, ecotourism, etc. Without options, bans leave people desperate.

Tightening legal and judicial consequences

Ensure that people caught mining illegally (equipment operators, financiers, traders) are prosecuted, not just equipment seized. Courts should expedite galamsey cases. Penalties must be real enough to act as deterrents (fines, forfeiture, and imprisonment).

Transparency and community engagement

Communities must be empowered: public reporting of galamsey sites, access to environmental data, participatory monitoring. Government should include chiefs, local councils, and civil society in planning and enforcement.

Institutional coordination and political will

Ministries (Environment, Lands and Natural Resources, Health, Agriculture), regulatory bodies (EPA, Forestry Commission), security agencies (police, military), and civil society must coordinate. Leadership must signal zero tolerance for selective enforcement or political cover-ups.

A Glimpse of Success: What Good Looks Like

Imagine a community where:

Rivers are clear, farms are productive.

Health clinics no longer treat mercury poisoning or skin diseases caused by contaminated water.

Forest reserves are intact; declared protected and respected.

Small-scale mining that is legal, regulated, and organized, coexisting with ecological and social responsibilities.

Local youth have alternative income sources; they are not forced into galamsey because that’s the only way to survive.

That future is possible --- and many countries have taken steps toward it. But in Ghana, that requires moving from statements to sustained action.

My Final Word: Choice between Ruin and Renewal

Galamsey has become more than a crime against the environment --- it is a crisis of health, justice, and economic survival. For too long, the people of Ghana have borne the costs while benefits flow elsewhere. Our chiefs, politicians, businessmen, foreign investors are all into galamsey. We already have laws, regulatory bodies, directives, and public awareness. What we lack is consistent enforcement, accountability, and moral courage at the top. If we fail to act now, we may lose water bodies forever, soils may remain poisoned, children may grow up compromised in health, and large tracts of land may become unusable for generations. It is time for Ghana to choose renewal over ruin. The clock is ticking. The dirt is deep. But with public pressure, political resolve, and institutional reform, galamsey can be stopped --- and justice, health, and nature restored.

We should not forget those who made sacrifices to end the menace. Prof. Frimpong Boateng whose image was dented in the course of eradicating the menace, as well as Major Mahama, Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala et al who lost their lives. Government must have the pictures of these noble sons of this land when any decision on galamsey is being taken. [That reminds me. Can I ask a question before I drop my pen? --- What has become of the blackbox of the GAF Z9 helicopter that crashed on August 6, 2025 killing all eight onboard? Ghanaians were assured of a preliminary report on the incident “within a month” --- it’s two months now. We are anxiously and patiently waiting!]

