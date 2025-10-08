Chairman Wontumi sleeps in police cells over unfulfilled bail conditions

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, remains in custody despite being granted bail in two separate rulings by the High Court in Accra.

Wontumi, who is the first accused in the ongoing illegal mining case involving Akonta Mining Company Limited, faces multiple charges, including facilitating unlicensed mining operations and assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the first ruling, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay granted Wontumi bail in the sum of GH¢15 million with three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

In a separate ruling, Justice Ruby Aryeetey also granted Wontumi and his co-accused, Edward Akuoko, the Operations Manager of Akonta Mining, GH¢10 million bail each with two sureties, one of whom must justify with property.

However, according to his lawyer, Enoch Afoakwa, the bail process had not been completed by the close of work on Tuesday, October 7.

“Not yet… The judicial service workers close at 4 p.m., so certainly that will be another business for tomorrow,” Afoakwa told Citi Eyewitness News.

He confirmed that Wontumi was currently in the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service but said the legal team was yet to determine the exact facility where he was being held.

Mr. Afoakwa added that the legal team would return to court on Wednesday to complete the necessary administrative procedures to secure Wontumi’s release.

“We intend to go back to court tomorrow to attend to the registrar and ensure that all the required processes are duly followed to guarantee the liberty of our client,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the court and to Wontumi’s supporters who had volunteered their properties as sureties.

“We are grateful to the court and to all well-meaning friends and supporters of Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako who have come forward with their properties to stand as sureties for him,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi’s case has attracted widespread public attention, given his prominent political status and the broader national debate surrounding illegal mining activities.