Declare Galamsey a National Emergency. The indiscriminatory destruction by GALAMSEY will destroy all lives in future. Ghana WAKE UP.

My passion for protecting Ghana’s environment is deeply expressed about the urgency of the galamsey crisis—illegal small-scale mining—is undeniable. The destruction of forests, rivers, and farmlands threatens not only the ecosystem but the health, economy and future of the nation. Addressing this national emergency requires bold, coordinated, ethical and national action.

The destruction of farmlands directly leads to the destruction of lives and national inheritance. The government must officially recognize illegal mining as a national emergency. A national emergency status would also justify the allocation of emergency funds and international support to restore damaged ecosystems and enforce anti-galamsey laws. This declaration would:

Mobilize Resources Across Ministries—Environment, Defense, Interior, and Education Combating galamsey requires a unified national response that engages multiple government sectors. The Ministry of Environment plays a central role by leading restoration efforts, monitoring ecological damage, and enforcing environmental regulations. The Ministry of Defense must deploy military personnel to protect vulnerable areas, dismantle illegal mining operations, and ensure the safety of enforcement teams. The Ministry of Interior oversees law enforcement agencies such as the police and immigration, ensuring they are properly equipped and authorized to act swiftly against perpetrators. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education should develop curriculum and public campaigns to educate citizens—especially youth—on the dangers of galamsey and the importance of environmental stewardship. Together, these ministries form a coordinated task force that combines technical expertise, enforcement power, and public education to combat illegal mining effectively.

Empower Swift Action from Law Enforcement and Environmental Agencies To stop galamsey, law enforcement and environmental protection bodies must be given the legal authority, tools, and support to act decisively. Rapid response units should be deployed to galamsey hotspots to intervene before further damage occurs. Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Minerals Commission must be empowered to shut down illegal mining sites immediately and without bureaucratic delay. Legal backing is essential to ensure that arrests, equipment seizures, and prosecutions are upheld in court. Without swift and consistent enforcement, illegal miners continue to operate with impunity. Empowering these agencies ensures that environmental laws are not just written—but actively enforced.

Signal to Citizens and the International Community That Ghana Is Serious A strong and visible commitment to ending galamsey must be communicated both within Ghana and to the global community. Public declarations by the President and Parliament can elevate the issue to national importance, showing that environmental protection is a top priority. International partnerships with organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank, and environmental NGOs can bring in funding, technical expertise, and global visibility to support Ghana’s efforts. Media campaigns—through radio, television, and social media—should be launched to inform citizens of the dangers of galamsey and the government’s commitment to ending it. This clear signal builds trust, encourages civic participation, and pressures all stakeholders to align with national goals for environmental preservation.

Offer Education on the Effects of Environmental Destruction. Public awareness is a powerful tool in the fight against galamsey. Citizens must be educated on the devastating environmental consequences of illegal mining. Water pollution is one of the most immediate threats—chemicals like mercury and cyanide used in mining poison rivers, endangering both human health and aquatic life. Deforestation follows closely, as forests are cleared to make way for mining, leading to biodiversity loss and contributing to climate instability. Soil degradation is another critical issue; once fertile farmlands become barren, threatening food security and rural livelihoods. Additionally, exposure to toxic substances causes long-term health problems in nearby communities. To reach all corners of the country, these facts must be communicated through radio, television, social media, and grassroots outreach, ensuring both urban and rural populations understand the urgency of protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

Communicate the Consequences to Citizens. Beyond environmental damage, galamsey poses serious social and economic consequences that must be clearly communicated to the public. It robs future generations of clean water, fertile land, and safe living conditions—resources that are essential for survival and prosperity. The unchecked spread of illegal mining undermines national development by increasing poverty, displacing communities, and straining public health systems. It also tarnishes Ghana’s global reputation, discouraging foreign investment and international partnerships. To instill a sense of responsibility, this message should be delivered in schools, churches, mosques, and town halls. Citizens must understand that protecting the environment is not just a legal obligation—it is a patriotic duty that safeguards the future of the nation.

Enforce Stronger Laws and Penalties. To effectively deter illegal mining, Ghana’s legal framework must be reinforced with stricter laws and meaningful penalties. Mandatory prison sentences should be imposed on perpetrators and collaborators to demonstrate zero tolerance. Equipment and profits gained through galamsey must be seized to dismantle the financial incentives behind the practice. Public officials who enable or ignore illegal mining must be held accountable, as their complicity undermines national efforts. Furthermore, environmental restitution should be mandated—offenders must contribute to restoring the land they have damaged. While enforcement must be firm, it should also be fair and humane, ensuring that justice protects life and promotes rehabilitation. A strong legal system sends a clear message: those who threaten Ghana’s survival will face real consequences.

Unite Soldiers, Chiefs, and Politicians in the Fight. Ending galamsey requires a united front among Ghana’s leadership. Soldiers must be deployed to protect vulnerable areas and enforce anti-mining laws with discipline and integrity. Traditional leaders, especially chiefs, must reject bribes and lead their communities in conservation efforts, using their influence to promote sustainable practices. Politicians must stop enabling galamsey and instead become champions of environmental protection, setting an example for their constituents. This alliance must be built on transparency, accountability, and a shared commitment to Ghana’s future. Additionally, empowering community watchdog groups to report illegal activity can strengthen enforcement and foster civic engagement. When leaders stand together, the nation stands stronger against environmental destruction.

Galamsey is not just an environmental issue—it is a moral and national crisis. The land, water, and forests of Ghana are sacred resources that belong to every citizen and every generation to come. The fight against galamsey must be rooted in love for country, respect for life, and a vision for sustainable prosperity. Ghana must rise—not weep.

Galamsey must be declared a national emergency, and all mining licenses must be revoked to halt the destruction of Ghana’s land, water, and future. Public figures who glorify or enable illegal mining must be held accountable.

The urgency of Ghana’s environmental crisis cannot be overstated. Illegal mining, or galamsey, has devastated rivers, poisoned water sources, destroyed forests, and rendered farmlands infertile. What makes this crisis even more alarming is the public endorsement or glorification of galamsey by influential leaders, which undermines national efforts to combat it.

Real Examples of Public Endorsement. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the NPP running mate, made controversial remarks on a party platform that were interpreted by many as supportive of galamsey. His comments sparked outrage, especially given the environmental damage linked to illegal mining. According to a GhanaWeb article, NAPO acknowledged that galamsey-related statements contributed to the NPP losing 20 parliamentary seats in mining areas. Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has also faced public scrutiny. In one televised moment, he appeared to express excitement about mining operations, which many interpreted as glorifying galamsey. Although he later denied involvement, the public perception of his stance has fueled criticism and distrust.

These examples reflect a dangerous normalization of environmental destruction, especially when leaders who should be protecting Ghana’s resources appear to celebrate or downplay the crisis.

Gaddiel Ackah.