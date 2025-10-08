ModernGhana logo
'Ayikoi Otoo provided us fake evidence during former CJ's probe' – Domelovo reveals

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelovo has dismissed allegations made by former Attorney General Nii Ayikoi Otoo, describing them as misleading and a distortion of facts surrounding the probe into petitions against former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo.

Mr. Otoo, who represented the former Chief Justice before the investigative committee, had accused the panel of mishandling evidence and allowing external influences to shape its findings. He further alleged that the committee disregarded key documents he had presented in defense of his client.

Responding in an interview on The KSM Show, Mr. Domelovo, a member of the committee, rejected the claims outright, insisting that the documents submitted by Mr. Otoo were not credible.

“Mr. Ayikoi Otoo’s attack on me, I find it very interesting,” Domelovo said. “He said he provided all the evidence to Mr. Domelevo, the former Auditor-General, and I sat there and didn’t take it. I want to put it on record that he provided us with evidence that was fake — fake evidence.”

He cited, as an example, a letter presented by Mr. Otoo that was purportedly from the Judicial Service, which he said appeared to appoint the Chief Justice improperly.

“It will interest you to know that it is the junior of the CJ, the Judicial Secretary, who appointed the CJ. That letter he produced is signed by the Judicial Secretary appointing a CJ,” Domelovo revealed, questioning the authenticity of the document.

Mr. Domelovo maintained that the committee acted professionally and transparently throughout the inquiry, insisting that its findings were based solely on verified evidence and established procedures.

