Newmont partners government to rehabilitate 46km Sunyani–Ntotroso–Akyerensua highway

Newmont Corporation has entered into a partnership with the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, to rehabilitate the 46-kilometre Sunyani–Ntotroso–Akyerensua highway.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership has been signed, and the contractor has begun mobilising to commence work on the project.

The rehabilitation forms part of Newmont’s broader commitment to infrastructure development, complementing its long-standing investments in health, education, and community development.

In the Ahafo area, Newmont has already funded and supported the rehabilitation of several key roads, including the Ntotroso–Kenyasi and Hwediem–Kenyasi roads, as well as internal roads within the Ntotroso, Wamahinso, Gyedu, and Kenyasi No.1 and No.2 communities.

The company reaffirmed that quality road infrastructure is vital for the safe movement of people and goods, and for stimulating local economic growth.

By supporting the government’s nationwide efforts to improve infrastructure, Newmont says it continues to fulfil its purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining.