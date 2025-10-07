Government must halt this Lassa fever menace

Between 1st January and 14th September 2025, a total of 7,673 suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported in Nigeria. Of these, 895 were confirmed positive, and tragically, 166 people lost their lives across 21 states. Alarmingly, about 90 percent of these confirmed cases originated from just five states – Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi. This concentration suggests that while the disease appeared contained geographically, it was far from being under control. The pattern also shows how vulnerable the rest of the country remains to a possible nationwide outbreak if swift, coordinated, and sustained measures are not taken immediately by both the federal and state governments.

Lassa fever is not new to Nigeria. It has been part of the country’s public health narrative for decades, with the first recorded case dating back to 1969 in the town of Lassa, Borno State. Since then, the virus has continued to rear its head periodically, leaving behind trails of grief, economic loss, and public fear. What makes this particular situation deeply concerning is not just the number of cases or the high fatality rate, but the complacency that appears to have crept into the national and sub-national responses. The statistics from early 2025 show a disease that is silently but steadily tightening its grip on Nigeria’s population, aided by weak healthcare infrastructure, inadequate surveillance, low public awareness and poor environmental hygiene.

Lassa fever, caused by the Lassa virus, is transmitted primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected multimammate rats – rodents that are found widely across West Africa. Once it enters the human body, person-to-person transmission becomes possible, especially in hospitals or homes where infected body fluids are handled carelessly. The danger lies in the fact that symptoms of the disease – fever, headache, sore throat, and weakness – mimic those of malaria and typhoid, leading to frequent misdiagnosis and delayed treatment. When untreated, Lassa fever can cause internal bleeding, organ failure, and death.

The implications of nearly 900 confirmed cases and 166 deaths within nine months should send shockwaves through Nigeria’s public health system. These figures represent not just individuals, but families torn apart, breadwinners lost, and communities destabilized. The disease’s persistence in particular regions also highlights how uneven Nigeria’s healthcare preparedness remains. In Ondo and Edo, for example, healthcare workers have battled recurrent Lassa fever outbreaks for years, often with inadequate protective gear and insufficient laboratory support. Yet, despite these repeated experiences, the infrastructure for rapid response remains weak.

If 90 percent of confirmed cases are from five states, the danger is not necessarily contained within those borders. Nigeria’s inter-state mobility is high. Thousands of people move daily between states for business, family, education, and trade. Without proper monitoring and control, one infected individual could easily carry the virus from an endemic region to a previously unaffected state. Moreover, hospitals in rural areas, where many of these cases first emerge, often lack the diagnostic capacity to detect the virus early, thereby allowing silent community transmission before intervention arrives.

The federal government, working through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has done commendable work in tracking and publishing data on Lassa fever. But data alone does not stop outbreaks. It must be matched with strategic action. For instance, more emphasis should be placed on proactive surveillance in the 15 states that have not yet reported confirmed cases. Waiting for an outbreak to occur before deploying response teams is a dangerous gamble that Nigeria cannot afford. These states should be treated as “at-risk zones,” with preventive campaigns launched immediately.

Furthermore, there is an urgent need to strengthen primary healthcare systems. Many Nigerians first seek medical attention at local health centres, which are often poorly equipped to handle infectious diseases. Training healthcare workers to recognize Lassa fever symptoms early and to follow infection prevention protocols could save countless lives. The government should also prioritize the provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline workers and ensure that designated isolation centres are operational in every geopolitical zone. A national emergency stockpile of essential medicines such as ribavirin – the antiviral drug known to reduce the severity of the disease if administered early – must also be maintained.

Equally important is the role of public awareness. Many Nigerians still do not understand how Lassa fever spreads or how they can protect themselves. Traditional practices of drying foodstuffs such as garri, rice, and maize on the roadside or open grounds expose them to rodent contamination. In many communities, the presence of rats in homes and markets is accepted as normal. Changing this behaviour requires consistent education through radio, television, social media, community leaders, churches, mosques and schools. The federal and state ministries of health, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency, must design continuous enlightenment campaigns that reach even the most remote villages.

Environmental sanitation is another crucial factor. The unsanitary conditions of many urban and rural settlements provide ideal breeding grounds for rodents. Overflowing refuse dumps, poorly stored grains, and open food stalls all encourage the rat population to thrive. Local governments must take responsibility for waste management and ensure regular sanitation exercises. Enforcing hygiene laws in markets, restaurants, and food processing areas could significantly reduce exposure. Beyond public health, the economic implications of an unchecked Lassa fever crisis could be severe. Each outbreak disrupts livelihoods, especially in agrarian communities where the disease often emerges. Farmers, traders, and transporters may face movement restrictions, markets may close, and productivity could decline. The burden on hospitals, already struggling with limited resources, would escalate. In the long term, international perceptions of Nigeria as a recurring hotspot for infectious diseases could affect tourism and foreign investment.

It is not too late to reverse the trend. Nigeria’s experience with COVID-19 demonstrated that when the government, health experts, and communities work together, it is possible to contain infectious diseases. The same level of urgency and coordination should be applied to Lassa fever. The National Council on Health should convene an emergency meeting to develop a unified response plan that integrates all 36 states. This plan should outline clear roles for federal and state governments, local authorities, and community-based organizations.

States that are currently most affected must receive increased federal support to expand laboratory capacity, recruit more health personnel, and improve case management. The government should also consider establishing a national centre specifically for research on Lassa fever and other viral hemorrhagic fevers. Such a centre could focus on developing local diagnostic kits, studying the behaviour of the Lassa virus, and exploring vaccine options. Nigeria’s scientific community has the expertise; what is lacking is adequate funding and political will. Meanwhile, surveillance must extend beyond hospitals to include communities and markets. Farmers and food traders should be trained to recognize and report rodent infestations or unexplained sicknesses in their areas. Religious and community leaders should be engaged as trusted voices in health promotion, helping to dispel myths and encourage safe practices.

The media, too, has a vital role to play. Responsible reporting can help keep the public informed without spreading panic. Journalists should collaborate with health authorities to share accurate, timely information on prevention and treatment. Highlighting the human stories behind the statistics can also build empathy and spur government accountability. Ultimately, halting the Lassa fever menace requires a whole-of-society approach. It is not enough to issue press releases after deaths occur. The government must act preemptively, decisively, and transparently. Each death from a preventable disease like Lassa fever represents a collective failure of policy, preparedness, and compassion. Nigerians deserve better than to live under the constant threat of an infection that thrives largely because of neglect.

If the current trend continues unchecked, Lassa fever could easily overwhelm Nigeria’s already fragile health system. The disease’s ability to spread silently through contact and its similarity to other common illnesses make it a ticking time bomb. Every new infection brings the virus closer to states that have so far been spared. That is why the federal and state governments must move swiftly – not next year, not next month, but now – to prevent what could become a major national crisis.

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture. The statistics from January to September 2025 are not just numbers on a report; they are a warning bell. It is a call to action for every level of government, every health professional, and every citizen. The fight against Lassa fever must become a national priority, treated with the same urgency as any threat to national security. With collective determination, effective planning, and responsible leadership, Nigeria can halt this invading menace before it spirals out of control. The time to act is now.