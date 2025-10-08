ModernGhana logo
Bunyanso Farms Cashew Plantation pioneers Agri-Tourism Excellence in Savannah Region

By Abraham Ananpansah II Contributor
WED, 08 OCT 2025

Bunyanso Farms Cashew Plantation Agri-Tourism Enterprise, a fast-rising model of integrated agriculture and tourism in the Savannah Region, is redefining the concept of sustainable rural development through its unique blend of farming, hospitality, and cultural education.

Situated in the heart of Bunyanso, the enterprise offers visitors a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience life on a working farm while exploring the diverse agricultural and cultural heritage of the area.

Farm Activities and Experiences

At Bunyanso Farms, visitors are invited to actively participate in farm life through U-Pick operations, where they can harvest cashew fruits, shea fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The farm also features seasonal corn mazes and pumpkin patches, creating fun, family-friendly outdoor experiences.

Animal lovers can delight in the petting zoos and animal exhibits, which provide interactive sessions with farm animals, including bees, while the wine and farm tours offer guided visits with tastings and live demonstrations of local processing techniques.

Culinary enthusiasts can join cooking classes, learning to prepare authentic dishes made from fresh farm produce, while harvest festivals bring the community together in celebration with food, music, and cultural performances.

Accommodation and Recreation

For those seeking an extended stay, the farm offers farm stays and camping facilities, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the countryside. Outdoor enthusiasts can also engage in beekeeping training, cashew harvesting and processing, and the transformation of cashew apples into jam, juice, and kebabs - an exciting showcase of value addition.

Educational and Cultural Experiences

Beyond leisure, Bunyanso Farms serves as a learning hub through its demonstration farms, which highlight best practices in cashew cultivation and sustainable agriculture. The enterprise regularly hosts workshops and training sessions on agricultural innovation, local crafts, and agribusiness development.

Visitors also enjoy cultural tours, which celebrate the rich traditions, customs, and agricultural history of the Savannah Region, offering a deeper appreciation of the area’s heritage.

body-container-line