The Middle East After October 7: No Winners, Only Wounds

Two years ago today, the Middle East changed forever. On October 7, 2023, Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s heavily fortified barriers, stormed into southern Israel and unleashed a brutal wave of killings, kidnappings and terror. It was the bloodiest day in Israel’s history, and the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust. The attack shattered Israel’s sense of security, upended regional politics, and triggered a ferocious Israeli military campaign that has since reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

Now, two years on, the question that demands honest examination is simple but uncomfortable: Has Hamas achieved its goals through the October 7 attack, or has Israel met its war objectives through its relentless retaliation? And as US President Donald Trump pushes a new peace plan to end the war, promising to free Israeli hostages and ease Gaza’s suffering, another question follows: Is Trump’s plan a genuine bid for peace, or a thinly veiled attempt to tilt the scales in Israel’s favour?

This is not a story of heroes and villains. It is a story of political calculations, strategic gambles, and the catastrophic cost of both.

Hamas’s Gamble

For Hamas, October 7 was meant to be more than a military assault; it was a political earthquake. After years of blockade and declining international attention, the group sought to remind the world, and Palestinians themselves, that resistance was still alive. Hamas wanted to prove that Israel was not invincible, to humiliate its military and intelligence apparatus, and to reclaim leadership of the Palestinian cause from the moribund Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

In the short term, Hamas succeeded spectacularly. It caught Israel, and its formidable intelligence agencies, completely off guard. The scenes of militants paragliding into Israeli towns, overrunning military bases, and capturing hostages stunned not just Israelis but the entire world. For Palestinians watching decades of occupation, checkpoints and despair, Hamas momentarily looked like the only force capable of striking back.

But that fleeting triumph came with an unbearable cost.

Israel’s retaliation was swift, massive and unrelenting. Within weeks, Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated places, was transformed into a war zone. Neighbourhoods were flattened, hospitals bombed and entire families erased. The civilian death toll soared beyond 40,000 by conservative estimates. Two years later, large parts of Gaza remain uninhabitable, its infrastructure destroyed and its people living on the edge of starvation and disease.

If Hamas’s goal was to liberate Gaza, it has instead presided over its near-destruction. If it sought to strengthen Palestinian unity, it has deepened internal divisions. And if it wanted to draw lasting international support, it has instead provoked fatigue and fragmentation among even its closest sympathizers.

Still, Hamas’s endurance cannot be dismissed. Despite Israel’s overwhelming firepower, the group remains partly operational. It has continued to launch sporadic rocket attacks and maintains a network of tunnels and command posts. In asymmetric warfare, survival itself is often counted as victory. But at what cost? Gaza lies in ruins and its people, whom Hamas claims to defend, are paying the heaviest price.

Israel’s Objective

Israel’s response to October 7 was fueled by rage and fear in equal measure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “eliminate Hamas completely.” The rhetoric was absolute, a promise to not just defeat Hamas militarily but to erase it politically.

Two years later, that goal remains unfulfilled. Israel has achieved overwhelming military dominance, but not decisive victory. Hamas’s top leaders in Gaza may be dead or in hiding, yet the organization has not been destroyed. Its ideology remains alive, nourished by the devastation in Gaza and resentment across the Arab world.

Israel, however, can claim partial success in two areas: deterrence and global attention. By turning Gaza into a smoldering warning, Israel has reminded its enemies, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to Iran, that attacks on Israeli soil come at unbearable cost. No Israeli government could have done less without collapsing politically.

But that deterrence has come with a price Israel may not be able to afford. The country’s moral standing has eroded under the weight of images of dead children and bombed hospitals. Once cast as the victim of terror, Israel now faces global condemnation for the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Its ties with key allies have strained, and protests in Western capitals have reshaped public opinion in ways that will outlast the war itself.

Moreover, Israel’s internal politics have turned poisonous. Netanyahu’s war cabinet is fractured, his credibility weakened, and the country deeply divided over his handling of the conflict. While the war initially united Israelis in grief and anger, fatigue has set in. Families of hostages have turned against the government, demanding answers and a negotiated settlement that prioritizes their loved ones over political vengeance.

So, has Israel met its war objectives? Militarily, yes, it has punished Hamas and degraded its capabilities. Strategically, no, it has failed to eliminate Hamas or offer a viable post-war vision for Gaza. The war has dragged Israel into a moral and diplomatic quagmire that may haunt it for a generation.

The Humanitarian Abyss

Behind the strategic chessboard lies an unbearable human tragedy. Gaza’s civilians, 2.3 million people, have endured two years of terror without escape. Entire communities live in tent cities dependent on international aid that barely arrives. Disease, hunger and trauma define daily life.

For Israel, the war has left psychological scars no less deep. The memory of October 7, the massacre of over a thousand people, the kidnappings, the burned-out homes, remains raw. No Israeli family is untouched by loss, fear or the shadow of future attacks.

The result is a region paralyzed by trauma, neither side capable of imagining peace, each trapped in cycles of revenge and retribution.

Enter Trump

Now, President Donald Trump has inserted himself back into the Middle East stage with a “grand peace plan” to end the war. The proposal, unveiled last month, promises to secure the release of Israeli hostages, establish a ceasefire, disarm Hamas, and launch a multi-billion-dollar reconstruction of Gaza. It also envisions a transitional authority, supervised by international partners, to govern Gaza until new elections can be held.

On paper, it sounds reasonable. In practice, it leans heavily towards Israel.

The plan’s central flaw lies in its sequencing. It demands that Hamas disarm and release all hostages before major concessions are made by Israel. That may seem logical, but it ignores the asymmetry of power between the two sides. Hamas would be surrendering its only leverage, the hostages and its weapons, without any binding guarantee of long-term relief for Gaza’s civilians or political recognition for Palestinians.

Israel, on the other hand, faces few immediate obligations. Its withdrawal from parts of Gaza would be phased and conditional, leaving room for indefinite military presence. The transitional authority proposed by Trump would not be a Palestinian government but an externally managed body, one likely to operate under Israeli and US oversight.

Critics argue that the plan, much like Trump’s earlier “Deal of the Century” in 2020, is less a peace proposal than a security framework for Israel. It prioritizes Israeli safety and Western optics over Palestinian sovereignty. While it offers humanitarian relief for Gazans, it does little to address the root causes of the conflict: occupation, statelessness and the absence of a credible political horizon for Palestinians.

Supporters of the plan, however, defend it as the only realistic way forward. They argue that disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza are necessary first steps before any genuine political process can begin. They also note that many Arab states, weary of endless conflict, are quietly supportive of Trump’s efforts.

But history offers a warning: peace imposed from the outside rarely lasts. Without genuine buy-in from both parties, and particularly from Palestinians who feel perpetually betrayed, Trump’s plan risks becoming yet another paper promise buried under the rubble of Gaza.

Who Has Won?

So, after two years of war, destruction and diplomacy, who has really won?

Not Hamas. Its fighters may still operate in shadows, but its people are suffering the consequences of its decisions. It has gained notoriety, not victory; infamy, not liberation.

