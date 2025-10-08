ModernGhana logo
Police investigates filling station robbery and murder of security man at Abesim

By Imoro T Ayibani || Sunyani
The Bono Regional Police Command has begun investigations into a robbery and murder incident involving a security guard, identified as Akwasi Addai, believed to be in his late sixties, at the Frimps Filling Station at Abesim in the Sunyani East Municipality.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, October 6, 2025. A police crime scene management team, which visited the site, recovered an axe and a club, both stained with blood. Preliminary findings indicated that the deceased was discovered lying dead on the porch near a shop, with severe head injuries.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, said in a statement that the robbers broke into the filling station and stole money from an office used for electricity sales and mobile money transactions. They also ransacked the manager’s office and attempted to force open a safe before fleeing the scene.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Bono Regional Police Command has assured the public that a full-scale investigation is underway to track down and apprehend the perpetrators to face justice.

