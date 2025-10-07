When Nations Forget Their Teachers

On October 5, the world observed Teachers’ Day, a symbolic gesture, more ceremonial than sincere, in many parts of the world. Speeches were made, hashtags trended and a few plaques were handed out. Yet, beneath the surface of this annual celebration lies an uncomfortable truth that Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury captures with characteristic bluntness: “The ruling class has persistently neglected education, and when education is devalued, teachers inevitably lose social dignity”. His words are not confined to Bangladesh. They echo in classrooms from Accra to Manila, from New York to Nairobi, where educators struggle not only to teach but to survive in systems that have stripped them of both resources and respect.

The question is: Is Choudhury right? Has the ruling class, whether democratic, autocratic or technocratic, consistently neglected education? And does disrespect for teachers truly drain education of its value? The evidence, unfortunately, speaks for itself.

The Global Neglect of Education

Across continents, education systems are revealing deep cracks, not merely due to lack of funds, but because of lack of vision. The political elite everywhere has mastered the art of symbolic commitment to education while presiding over its steady erosion. Governments promise “free education”, but in practice, this often means cheap education, underfunded schools, overcrowded classrooms and demoralized teachers. According to UNESCO’s 2024 Global Education Monitoring Report, over 250 million children worldwide are not in school, and millions more attend schools that fail to provide even the most basic literacy or numeracy.

The neglect is not always visible in budget lines alone; it is ideological. Education has been reduced to an economic tool, a means to produce employable workers rather than enlightened citizens. In this utilitarian model, teachers are seen less as intellectual architects and more as service providers delivering measurable “learning outcomes”. The result is a culture in which teachers’ work is undervalued because their role in shaping national consciousness has been trivialized.

In many countries, the ruling class sends its children to elite private or foreign schools, distancing itself from the very system it governs. This detachment is telling. When policymakers and politicians no longer rely on the public school system, they stop investing emotionally and financially in its improvement. Education becomes a political talking point, not a national mission.

The Erosion of the Teacher’s Dignity

Prof. Choudhury’s warning about the loss of teachers’ social dignity cuts deep. Once, teachers were revered as moral anchors and nation-builders. In Confucian China, the teacher was second only to the emperor. In ancient India, the guru was considered a spiritual parent. In Ghana, post-independence leaders like Kwame Nkrumah and J. B. Danquah were treated teachers as vanguards of national development. Today, in many places, that reverence has evaporated.

Low pay is the most visible symptom of this decline, but the real crisis is psychological. Teachers are losing status in societies obsessed with wealth and celebrity. In the United States, public school teachers earn roughly 20% less than professionals with similar education levels. In sub-Saharan Africa, thousands of teachers live below the poverty line, sometimes going months without pay. In South Asia, overcrowded classrooms, political interference, and corruption have turned teaching into one of the least desirable professions for the young and ambitious.

Yet, this is not just an economic problem; it is moral and cultural. When teachers have to moonlight as taxi drivers or traders to make ends meet, what message does that send to students? When politicians praise “our hardworking teachers” on national TV while denying them fair working conditions, what does that say about national priorities?

The erosion of dignity is not confined to developing nations. Even in wealthy countries, teachers face rising disrespect from students, parents and policymakers alike. The UK’s National Education Union reports that nearly one in three teachers experiences verbal abuse at work. In the US, educators face political interference in curricula, banned books, ideological attacks on history and the politicization of science. The teacher is no longer a trusted authority, but a target in cultural wars.

The Ruling Class and the Politics of Educational Neglect

To say that “the ruling class” has neglected education is to point to a structural truth. Education reform rarely yields immediate political dividends. Building roads wins votes. Improving schools does not, not quickly enough, at least. This explains why governments tend to underfund education while overspending on defense or prestige projects.

In authoritarian states, the neglect is deliberate: critical education threatens power. A thinking population asks questions, demands accountability, and resists manipulation. Thus, regimes often prefer indoctrination to education, slogans to scholarship. In some democracies, neglect takes a subtler form, budgetary austerity dressed up as “efficiency”, or privatization presented as “choice.”

The result is the same: teachers are left to hold the system together with personal sacrifice. The ruling class celebrates “heroes in the classroom” while quietly eroding the conditions that make heroism necessary in the first place.

Even in advanced economies, neoliberal ideology has commodified education. Universities operate like corporations. Teachers and lecturers face precarity, short-term contract, and performance metrics that treat learning as a product. In this climate, education ceases to be a moral endeavor and becomes an industrial process. And when education becomes a business, the teacher becomes disposable labour.

When Respect Vanishes, Learning Loses Meaning

Can education retain its value if teachers are disrespected? The answer, unequivocally, is no.

Education is not merely the transmission of information; machines can do that better now. Its essence lies in human formation, in shaping the moral and intellectual imagination of societies. Teachers are the vessels of that process. When their dignity is stripped away, the moral authority of education collapses.

A society that mocks or mistreats its teachers teaches its children a dangerous lesson: that knowledge is optional, that learning is transactional, that wisdom has no place in modern life. Over time, such societies rot from within. Corruption thrives, mediocrity becomes normalized and the collective intellect declines.

In Finland, one of the world’s most successful education systems, teachers are respected as professionals on par with doctors and lawyers. Entry into the profession is competitive, training is rigorous, and autonomy is high. The result is a culture of trust; teachers feel valued and students thrive. Contrast this with countries where teachers are treated as bureaucratic functionaries, micromanaged, underpaid and publicly undermined. The outcome is predictable: poor learning outcomes, low morale and a generation disenchanted with education itself.

Respect, then, is not sentimental; it is strategic. It is the foundation of educational excellence. Without it, reforms fail, resources are wasted and classrooms become battlegrounds of frustration.

The Social Cost of Educational Neglect

Neglecting education is not a neutral policy failure; it is a civilizational risk. When education is weakened, democratic institutions weaken with it. Populism feeds on ignorance. Extremism thrives in intellectual vacuums. Economic inequality widens as the poor remain trapped in underperforming schools while the elite monopolize quality education through private institutions.

Consider sub-Saharan Africa, where governments routinely allocate less than 15% of national budgets to education, far below UNESCO’s recommended 20%. The consequences are visible: youth unemployment, migration pressures and political instability. In the Middle East, chronic underinvestment in education has coincided with the rise of ideological extremism. In Latin America, teacher strikes have become annual rituals because governments treat teachers as expendable labor rather than nation-builders. In each case, the pattern is the same: neglect education, and you nurture the conditions for social decay.

Reclaiming the Dignity of the Classroom

If Choudhury’s critique is to be taken seriously, and it must be, the remedy lies not just in spending more, but in thinking differently about education. Teachers must be restored to the center of national life, not as mere instruments of policy but as intellectual partners in shaping the future. This means fair pay, yes, but also professional autonomy, respect for academic freedom, and a cultural shift that revalues knowledge as a public good.

Governments must stop treating education as a political accessory and start treating it as infrastructure, the invisible architecture that holds societies together. Philanthropy and technology can assist, but they cannot replace the moral contract between a nation and its teachers.

Parents, too, have a role to play. Respect begins at home. When children see their parents dismiss or disparage teachers, they internalize that contempt. Restoring dignity requires collective effort, a moral reawakening that recognizes education not as charity, but as civilization’s most sacred enterprise.

Conclusion

A society’s true measure is not its GDP or military power but how it treats those who teach its children. When teachers lose dignity, nations lose their direction. When the ruling class neglects education, it sabotages the very foundation of progress it claims to champion. And when respect for teachers fades, education becomes a hollow ritual, a performance without purpose.

Professor Choudhury’s assertion is not just a critique; it is a warning. Around the world, societies are forgetting that every engineer, every doctor, every leader, every citizen begins in the same place, before a teacher. If that truth no longer moves us, then no amount of policy reform or technological innovation will save education from collapse.

Respect for teachers is not optional sentimentality. It is the essence of civilization itself.

When we lose that respect, we lose not just our teachers; we lose ourselves.

The writer, a PhD journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]