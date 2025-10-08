COCOBOD pledges timely supply of fertilizers to boost cocoa yields

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a timely and continuous supply of fertilizers to cocoa farmers across the country to boost yields and strengthen the cocoa sector.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Cocoa, Coffee and Sheanut Farmers Association (COCOSHE) in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Head of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Mr. Jerome K. Sam, said the timely delivery of farming inputs was vital to sustaining productivity in the cocoa industry.

Representing the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Randy Abbey, Mr. Sam assured farmers that their grievances and concerns were being addressed.

“We have taken all their concerns. As major stakeholders, it is our duty to compile their grievances and ensure they are addressed,” he said.

Mr. Sam noted that farmers had expressed concerns about delays in fertilizer supply and assured them that COCOBOD was taking steps to resolve the issue.

“They raised issues bordering on their work. For instance, they called on government to supply more fertilizers to them — something COCOBOD is already working to achieve,” he added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving cocoa production through continuous collaboration with industry stakeholders and farmers.