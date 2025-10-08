ModernGhana logo
A/R: 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing father over cocoa farm dispute at Adanse Asokwa

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
WED, 08 OCT 2025

A 35-year-old man, identified as Joshua, has allegedly murdered his 65-year-old father, Mr. Kwasi Akoma, following a dispute over proceeds from their cocoa farm at Koben, a farming community in the Adanse Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, October 6, 2025.

According to residents, the father and son had been involved in a long-standing misunderstanding over the sharing of income from their cocoa farm. The situation reportedly escalated into a heated confrontation on the day of the incident.

“The son had complained that his father was not giving him his fair share of the proceeds. This led to a scuffle between them,” a resident recounted.

During the altercation, Joshua allegedly struck his father on the head with a pestle, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested by the police, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.

