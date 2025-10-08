ModernGhana logo
Ejura Yam Festival continues with health walk and screening

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Ejura Divisional Council has marked the second day of the 2025 Ejura Yam Festival with a massive health walk and screening exercise that drew hundreds of residents.

The health walk, held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, attracted thousands of participants, including students, traders, security personnel, traditional leaders, and community members. The event aimed to promote physical fitness and raise awareness about preventive healthcare.

Participants were screened for various health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, malaria, breast cancer, ulcers, and obesity.

The Dwantoahene of the Ejura Divisional Council, Nana Antwi Boasiako Brenyah, commended the large turnout, describing it as a testament to community unity and growing health consciousness.

“Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II is very grateful to you all for your massive turnout. Your participation has made this event successful,” he said.

He urged residents to take advantage of the free medical services provided by professionals from the Ejura Government Hospital, Kasei Community Hospital, and other health institutions. “We have qualified health officials here screening people, so I encourage everyone to check their health status,” he added.

The week-long festival, which began on October 4, continues with a series of activities, including indoor games, football matches, traditional drumming and dancing, a Festival Priest Display, choral performances, and communal prayers.

It will be climaxed on Saturday, October 11, 2025, with a grand durbar featuring the Paramount Chief of Esumenya, Nana Okyere Kusie Ntrama II, as the special guest of honour.

This year’s celebration is themed “Disciplined Youth: Our Hope for Building a Prosperous Future,” reflecting the community’s commitment to youth development, discipline, and environmental health.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

