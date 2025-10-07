Volta–Oti and the NDC: Beyond Loyalty to Strategic Renewal

If the tree gives shade but bears no fruit, how long before the people walk away?

The Volta Region — now including Oti — remains the heart that has kept the NDC politically alive, morally grounded, and historically legitimate. For decades, the region has offered the party unwavering support, even in moments of national uncertainty. Yet, like a tree that gives generous shade but bears no fruit, continued neglect risks dimming the loyalty that once felt eternal. The people’s faith must be rewarded not with words or symbolism, but with tangible leadership. For the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Volta Region (now Volta + Oti) has long been its deepest well of votes, morale, and political identity. To overlook it in 2028 would be not just strategic error, but political self-betrayal.

Since 1992, the Volta Region has delivered near-lockstep loyalty to the NDC, producing vote margins so large that political observers regularly refer to it as the party’s “world bank” of electoral capital. This pattern is not incidental but rooted in identity, history, and expectation. The founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, hails from the area, and successive generations in the region have come to see the NDC as their party by birthright. But identity alone is not sufficient: the region must also see visible returns, or the moral contract begins to fray.

Below is a sample of recent presidential vote shares in the Volta Region to illustrate just how dominant the NDC has been:

Year NDC Presidential Vote in Volta Region (%) NPP Presidential Vote in Volta Region (%) Notes / Context 2016 82.97 % 15.35 % A strong fortress; little competition in Volta 2020 84.83 % 14.17 % Slight strengthening of NDC’s grip 2024 90.88 % 8.88 % Even more lopsided in favour of NDC

These numbers reveal two things: first, the NDC’s dominance is not a recent fluke but deep-seated; second, the margins are so large that even modest erosion in support can significantly impact overall votes elsewhere.

In addition, consider parliamentary-level performance in Volta in 2020:

In the Adaklu constituency, for instance, the NDC candidate won with 85.55 % of the vote, while the NPP managed 14.45 % (ModernGhana, 2020) (Modern Ghana). Across many Volta constituencies, the NDC routinely won with over 70 % of ballots, leaving the opposition marginal.

Given that electoral victories in Ghana are often decided by narrow margins, the value of a loyal region that reliably delivers 80–90 % is immense. Even if the NDC makes gains elsewhere, any slippage in Volta can undercut those gains.

Why Volta + Oti Must Be Central to the 2028 Strategy:

Identity, Historical Mandate & Moral Obligation

The loyalty of the Volta Region to the NDC has never been a matter of mere electoral transaction; it is deeply rooted in identity, historical memory, and moral obligation. The symbolic bond between the party and the region can be traced back to the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings, whose roots in Volta created a sense of political kinship. For many in Volta, the NDC is not simply a political organization but rather a movement that was born from their soil. Over the decades, this perception was nurtured through patterns of patronage, symbolic recognition, and deliberate inclusion in party structures.

However, loyalty is not a bottomless resource. When a community offers its trust and support for decades yet perceives little tangible reciprocity, the sense of neglect becomes acute. Disillusionment easily sets in when promises of recognition and development do not match the region’s political sacrifices. Thus, the Volta Region should not be reduced to the label of a “vote bank.” It represents a critical part of the NDC’s moral and historical foundation.

Within the context of the party’s “Resetting Ghana” agenda, expectations in Volta and its sister Oti Region are particularly weighty. This is the constituency that “gave everything” for the cause, and therefore, its hopes for transformation are higher than most. If such a region feels marginalized or overlooked in national calculations, the political backlash could be both deep and enduring. Although current ministerial roles seem fair, a broader strategic outlook toward 2028 requires embracing Volta and Oti more deliberately.

One powerful gesture of recognition would be to seriously consider offering the running-mate — and by extension, a potential vice-presidential position — to an indigene of this loyal bloc. Such a decision would not only affirm the region’s decades-long investment in the party but also reinvigorate its symbolic centrality in the national project.

I write on this matter not as an indigene of Volta or Oti, but as a citizen from northern Ghana, specifically the North East Region, and as a concerned political science student. My perspective is anchored in the belief that good governance must embody inclusivity, equity, and recognition of loyalty. The NDC’s path to a sustainable national coalition in 2028 cannot be complete without giving due consideration to the Volta-Oti axis — a constituency whose unwavering commitment deserves more than symbolic gratitude.

Electoral Strategy: Foundation before Reach

In political theory, strongholds are sometimes mistaken for “safe zones,” but they are actually fragile if neglected. The core-periphery model suggests that core regions (like Volta) need constant attention. If a party loses enthusiasm or fails to consolidate gains, those cores may stagnate or retreat.

Volta + Oti’s contribution is like the keystone in an arch: the arch might stand without it today, but over time cracks develop. The region sustains party morale, supplies cadres and activists, and allows resources to flow from a place of base strength.

Managing Expectations & Performance Legitimacy

According to legitimacy theory (e.g., Easton’s model of political support), consent is fragile when performance lags. Volta’s extraordinary loyalty translates into high expectations: infrastructure, jobs, service delivery, and visible presence in governance. When early promises are delayed or diluted, the region observes more keenly.

In effect, Volta’s supporters internalize a social contract: “We stood with you; you will stand with us.” If that contract is perceived as breached — even slightly — the erosion of trust begins. That erosion in a region this size has ripple effects: it demoralizes activists, reduces turnout, and encourages cross-voting or abstention in marginal seats elsewhere.

Analogy: The Sacred Lake That Must Be Fed

Imagine a sacred lake that nourishes a great city. Its waters sustain farms, power mills, and quench the thirst of generations. As long as the lake is cared for — kept full, clean, and respected — the city thrives in abundance. But when the lake is neglected, when its tributaries are blocked and its waters begin to dry or pollute, the city may build fountains elsewhere, yet none can match the life-giving force of the original source. Slowly, the city’s vitality fades — its crops wither, its people grow restless, and its identity weakens.

The Volta and Oti Regions are that sacred lake for the NDC. They have been the party’s wellspring of operational strength, moral legitimacy, and grassroots coherence since the dawn of the Fourth Republic. Their loyalty is not accidental — it is rooted in a shared history, a sense of belonging, and the enduring legacy of President Jerry John Rawlings, whose leadership and vision anchored the NDC’s ideological soul in these lands.

Yet, since President Rawlings left the seat of the presidency, the region has been steadily marginalised in national power distribution. The closest the Volta–Oti bloc has come to the centre of executive authority was through Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho, who served with distinction as Speaker of Parliament. Beyond that period, the region has largely watched from the sidelines as others occupied the most influential political positions.

Some argue that Fiifi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary and a proud Voltarian, sits in cabinet meetings and therefore gives the region a strong voice in government. But can that role — a party administrative position, however significant — truly compare to the executive influence of the presidency or vice presidency? Representation at the very top of governance is not a symbolic gesture; it is about strategic empowerment, visibility, and inclusion at the level where national direction is set.

This marginalisation has not erased the region’s loyalty, but it has deepened a quiet disillusionment — a feeling that the “sacred lake” has been drawn from but not replenished. To sustain the NDC’s future, the lake must be fed again — through at least a running-mate going into 2028 general elections.

A renewed commitment to Volta and Oti is not mere sentiment; it is strategic survival. Without nurturing this core, the NDC risks diluting the very lifeblood that has kept it vibrant and competitive across decades. As the party resets its course for 2028 and beyond, it must return to the lake — to cleanse, to refill, and to reaffirm that Volta and Oti remain central to its story and destiny.

Electoral Math: Why Volta + Oti Are Strategically Indispensable

To win national elections, especially when margins are tight, you need both your strongholds and your swing/border regions. Even if NDC picks up ground elsewhere, losing too many votes in Volta can wipe out gains. The numbers show this:

In 2020, the NDC’s vote share in Volta region was about 84.8%, while the NPP got around 14.14%. But note: those are declines from earlier highs, and NPP’s share has been creeping up (though from a low base). NDC sets goals like aiming for 94% in Volta, recognizing even 85% might not be enough buffer in a tight national result. (Graphic Online). So, think of Volta + Oti as the foundation of a building: cracks in the foundation can make the whole structure unstable, even if walls elsewhere are strong.

Even if NDC wins 90 % in Volta, a drop to 80–85 % might seem small but translates into hundreds of thousands of votes lost nationally.

Youth and first-time voters in Volta are more demanding: digital infrastructure, jobs, climate awareness, and accountability. If the region feels “taken for granted,” loyalty may be passive — turnout drops, engagement weakens.

Rising vote share by the NPP or independent candidates in Volta in recent cycles (though still small) is an early warning: no loyalty is infinite.

What the NDC Must Do for 2028

The Volta Region (now including Oti) is more than just a stronghold for the NDC — it is the party’s political foundation, identity anchor, and moral compass. Entering the 2028 elections without placing Volta at the heart of the strategy would be like building a skyscraper on sand. The data clearly demonstrate the region’s unwavering loyalty and dominance in support of the NDC, but such trust must be renewed, validated, and defended.

Offering at least the running-mate slot to the region would not only honour its historic commitment but also reaffirm its rightful place and relevance in shaping the party’s future. However, this must go beyond symbolic gestures. The region should be engaged through priority development, visible projects, and participatory communication — clear evidence that the party’s “reset” agenda translates into real, immediate action.

Finally, if Volta and Oti are truly the NDC’s “World Bank,” then the party must reinvest in them — not just during elections, but in governance, dialogue, and highest decision-making level. Their trust is not infinite; it is sustained by recognition, respect, and results. To secure the future, the NDC must turn once again to the roots that have never failed it — and ensure the tree continues to bear fruit for generations to come.

Conclusion

“Even the crocodile that lives in the lagoon must lift its head when it rains.” In this analogy, Volta + Oti have been the lagoon that gives the NDC water. But when it pours, people expect to see ripples—action, growth, results. If the party continues to treat the region merely as a base and not as a partner, the head begins to droop — loyalty will be tested. “Even the firmest tree must drink from the well to remain green.” The NDC must continue to feed Volta + Oti — not with words alone, but with visible governance, respect, and results. Should it fail, that region may not begin to defect suddenly, but the well will slowly dry, and with it the party’s strongest support base.

For the NDC, going into 2028, Volta + Oti are not optional variables; they are constants. Their loyalty provides electoral weight, their expectations provide moral and political depth, and their dissatisfaction could offset gains elsewhere. In sum, to ignore the Volta Region is to gamble with one’s own roots. And in politics, as in trees, strong roots make all the difference.

By: Hamza I. Salifu

