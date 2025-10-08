Dzogadze Assembly Member appeals for school feeding support for SDA Basic School

The Assembly Member for the Dzogadze Electoral Area, Mr. Martin Ameyaw Agblemegbe, has appealed to the government and relevant stakeholders to urgently include the Dzogadze SDA Basic School in the national school feeding programme.

Speaking during the installation of a Starlink internet connection at the school, he said the absence of daily meals was negatively affecting attendance and academic performance. According to him, most parents in the community are farmers who struggle to provide consistent meals for their children.

He explained that many pupils leave school at midday to eat at home, often returning late or not at all, which disrupts lessons. “Sometimes when they go home to take lunch and come back, they don’t return on time. It has always distracted instructional hours, which is affecting academic performance,” Mr. Agblemegbe lamented.

He noted that although a request had been submitted to the Ghana Education Service and the District Chief Executive to place the school on the feeding programme, the process was still pending. He therefore urged the government to expedite the approval to ensure that pupils could remain in school throughout the day without hunger or financial pressure on parents.

Touching on discipline, Mr. Agblemegbe expressed concern over rising indiscipline among pupils following the government’s ban on corporal punishment. He said teachers were finding it increasingly difficult to maintain order as some pupils now openly disrespected authority.

“Some of the children do whatever they like because they know teachers cannot use the cane. It is making discipline very difficult,” he said. He stressed that while punishment should not harm learners, corrective measures were still needed to instil respect and moral values. “We are saying teachers should use alternative ways that correct, not in a way that will hurt,” he added.

He disclosed that parents and community leaders had discussed the issue at a recent PTA meeting and agreed that moderate corrective measures were necessary to guide pupils properly. Without such measures, he warned, both academic standards and moral development would continue to decline.

Expressing appreciation for the new Starlink internet installation, Mr. Agblemegbe said the service had opened new opportunities for digital learning and global exposure. However, he emphasized that feeding, discipline, and security must remain top priorities for holistic education. “The internet connection is a blessing, but we must also ensure that our children are well-fed, disciplined, and protected so they can make the best use of it,” he concluded.

Robert Tornu, Policy Director at Friends Adaklu, said providing internet access would empower students by broadening their knowledge through online research. He noted that children in remote areas deserved the same access to digital literacy and skills as their peers in urban centres to ensure equal opportunities for future success.

He urged teachers to make effective use of the internet service and ensure that it is used strictly for teaching and learning.