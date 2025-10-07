2025/2026 national service registration begins October 8 to October 15 — Director-General

Registration for the 2025/2026 national service year will officially begin on Wednesday, October 8, and end on Wednesday, October 15, the Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Ruth Dela Seddoh, has announced.

The one-week registration exercise will be conducted exclusively online via the new portal, gnsa.gov.gh.

The new platform replaces the Central Service Management Platform (CSMP), which was suspended in June this year following a presidential directive for a technical and forensic audit.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Authority’s head office in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, Madam Dela Seddoh urged prospective service personnel to exercise caution and avoid fake websites created to defraud unsuspecting applicants.

“I realized that just when our flyers went out about today’s press conference, we’ve had a series of websites all over the place; I think we’ve counted about seven so far, fake websites indicating that they are national service websites. They are not,” she cautioned.

She advised all prospective personnel to rely on official social media channels and contact support lines for verification to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

Madam Dela Seddoh explained that the new system has been developed to ensure transparency, security, and real-time verification of all applicants.

“The system is designed to resist attacks from dishonest agents, but prospective service personnel should be vigilant in finding the correct website for registration,” she added.

The new registration follows the completion of an audit that found several irregularities in the old CSMP platform, which led to its discontinuation.

About 12,000 prospective personnel who had registered earlier have been affected, but the Authority assured that their monies will be refunded.

“Due to several issues related to questionable data presented and the need to ensure the integrity of all data provided, I am sorry to inform you that all registrants who registered in June 2025 will need to register again, as the previous registrations are now considered null and void,” she said.

The Acting D-G further disclosed that the official date for the commencement of national service is Monday, November 3, 2025, urging all eligible graduates to complete their registration on time to allow for smooth deployment.