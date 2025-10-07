Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch firewood 

A 19-year-old scrap dealer has appeared before the Adabraka District Court for stealing items at the SIC yard, South Industrial Area branch.

Kwaku Issahaku is alleged to have stolen a one-door unit air conditioner, valued at GHC4,000, a Hyundai Santafe bumper, valued at GHC800 and Hyundai Santafe door, valued at GHC1,000 belonging to the SIC.

Issahaku, charged with unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

He is said to have told the police that he scaled the wall of the SIC yard on September 27, 2025, to fetch firewood.

The court has admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC5,000 with two sureties.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana, said the complainant was the System Administrator of a security firm at North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, while the accused person was a resident of Konkomba, Accra.

On September 27, 2025, a witness in the case, Sakibu Fataw, who works with Lions Security Company, was detailed as a private security guard at SIC, South Industrial Area.

The court heard that at about 5:30 pm, the security guard heard a strange noise inside the yard, upon which he followed up.

The security guard spotted Issahaku carrying the one-door unit Air-conditioner, one Hyundai Santafe door, and a Hyundai Santafe bumper belonging to the SIC.

The accused person was arrested together with the items and sent to the Kaneshie Police Station.

During investigations, he admitted the offence and said he scaled the company's fence wall in search of firewood.

GNA