Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Region

Some twelve individuals alleged to be part of an illegal mining operation have been remanded into police custody by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for damaging the Takoradi–Nsuta railway line in the Western Region.

The accused are standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, undertaking mining operations without a license, and causing unlawful damage.

In today's proceedings, the court did not take their pleas, pending advice from the Attorney-General's office, to which the case docket has been forwarded.

The twelve suspects are

1. DENNIS ADOM

2. ALEX KOFI ACQUAH

3. KWAME SIMON

4. ISAAC ARHIN

5. LARRI KOKU

6. LAMBON MOYISI

7. ALI ASOMA

8. NURUDEEN KOBINA

9. JUDE AZUMAH

10. YENDARI MOMBE

11. JONATHAN AYAMDOR

12. DANIEL COMBAT

Presiding Judge Her Ladyship Hathia Ama Manu remanded the suspects for a period of two weeks.

The case has been adjourned, and the accused are to return to court on October 22, 2025.