ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Region

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
Crime & Punishment Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Region
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

Some twelve individuals alleged to be part of an illegal mining operation have been remanded into police custody by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for damaging the Takoradi–Nsuta railway line in the Western Region.

The accused are standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, undertaking mining operations without a license, and causing unlawful damage.

In today's proceedings, the court did not take their pleas, pending advice from the Attorney-General's office, to which the case docket has been forwarded.

The twelve suspects are
1. DENNIS ADOM
2. ALEX KOFI ACQUAH
3. KWAME SIMON
4. ISAAC ARHIN
5. LARRI KOKU
6. LAMBON MOYISI
7. ALI ASOMA
8. NURUDEEN KOBINA
9. JUDE AZUMAH
10. YENDARI MOMBE
11. JONATHAN AYAMDOR
12. DANIEL COMBAT
Presiding Judge Her Ladyship Hathia Ama Manu remanded the suspects for a period of two weeks.

The case has been adjourned, and the accused are to return to court on October 22, 2025.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

NSA Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh 2025/2026 national service begins November 3 — Director-General

15 minutes ago

A file photo of National Service personnel 2025/2026 national service registration begins October 8 to October 15 — Directo...

1 hour ago

Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Region Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Reg...

1 hour ago

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a Supreme Court Judge Supreme Court Justice calls for legal education overhaul to safeguard Ghana's de...

1 hour ago

Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch firewood Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch fi...

3 hours ago

GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold deal in Accra GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold dea...

3 hours ago

Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over...

4 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Court grants Wontumi GHC15million bail, banned from traveling over Akonta Mining...

4 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey 2024 election defeat has disorganised structures NPP built over the years — Larr...

4 hours ago

President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University Games triumph President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line