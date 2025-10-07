ModernGhana logo
GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold deal in Accra

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
The Ghana Gold Board Taskforce has arrested six individuals, including an American and a Moroccan national, for their alleged involvement in illegal gold trading in Accra following weeks of discreet surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The suspects—Smart Philander (American), Nina Elfseky (Moroccan), and four Ghanaians, Nana Yaw Sarpong Boateng, Sowa Elisha, Evans Arhin, and Arnold Otutey—were apprehended at the SSNIT Emporium near Marina Mall.

Authorities say the group was attempting to buy and assay approximately 2.1 kilograms of gold, valued at about GHS 2.2 million, without the required licence. During the raid, gold refining equipment was also found in the possession of the American suspect, confirming plans to refine gold illegally within Ghana.

The arrests were made under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), which requires all gold trading, assaying, and refining activities to be licensed.

The suspects have been arraigned in an Accra court on multiple charges, including conspiracy to engage in unlicensed gold trading, trading and assaying gold without a licence, and attempting to refine gold illegally. These charges contravene Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 26(1) of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

