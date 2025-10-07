Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike

A frustrated Nigerian man has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to vent his anger over the country’s rising cost of living, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “sell Nigeria” if he can no longer manage its affairs.

In a viral video, the man lamented the unbearable increase in the price of cooking gas, accusing the president of worsening the economic situation.

“Even 1kg of gas is now ₦2,000,” he said. “I beg you in the name of God, if you can’t control Nigeria again, please sell it to China or Ghana so we can be under another country. You just want to turn the country into something else, and we the poor are the ones suffering.”

He went further to link the price hike to the ongoing disagreement between the government and industrialist Aliko Dangote, suggesting that political issues were being allowed to hurt ordinary Nigerians.

“Because there is an issue between you and Dangote, you decided to increase the price of gas.

“If you can’t control the country, please sell it to Gobe, I beg you. Settle your problem with Dangote because it’s affecting us,” he added in frustration.

Watch video below;



-mynewsgh