ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
Social News Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

A frustrated Nigerian man has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to vent his anger over the country’s rising cost of living, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “sell Nigeria” if he can no longer manage its affairs.

In a viral video, the man lamented the unbearable increase in the price of cooking gas, accusing the president of worsening the economic situation.

“Even 1kg of gas is now ₦2,000,” he said. “I beg you in the name of God, if you can’t control Nigeria again, please sell it to China or Ghana so we can be under another country. You just want to turn the country into something else, and we the poor are the ones suffering.”

He went further to link the price hike to the ongoing disagreement between the government and industrialist Aliko Dangote, suggesting that political issues were being allowed to hurt ordinary Nigerians.

“Because there is an issue between you and Dangote, you decided to increase the price of gas.

“If you can’t control the country, please sell it to Gobe, I beg you. Settle your problem with Dangote because it’s affecting us,” he added in frustration.

Watch video below;

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold deal in Accra GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold dea...

1 hour ago

Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Court grants Wontumi GHC15million bail, banned from traveling over Akonta Mining...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining plead not guilty to illegal mining charges

2 hours ago

Body of man found in classroom halts academic activities at Galilea M/A 1 JHS Body of man found in classroom halts academic activities at Galilea M/A 1 JHS

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey 2024 election defeat has disorganised structures NPP built over the years — Larr...

2 hours ago

President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University Games triumph President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University ...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi arraigned for allegedly allowing two people unauthorized mining on his concession Chairman Wontumi arraigned for allegedly allowing two people unauthorized mining...

4 hours ago

OSP declares former Finance Ministry Advisor Ernest Darko Akore wanted over SML corruption probe OSP declares former Finance Ministry Advisor Ernest Darko Akore wanted over SML ...

4 hours ago

Eastern Regional Minister orders two-week profiling of all miners to combat galamsey Eastern Regional Minister orders two-week profiling of all miners to combat gala...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line