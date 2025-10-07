Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining plead not guilty to illegal mining charges

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, and Akonta Mining Company Limited have pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal mining in the Western Region.

The accused appeared before Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 7. Chairman Wontumi, the first accused and owner of Akonta Mining, entered pleas on his own behalf and on behalf of the company, which is listed as the third accused.

According to the charge sheet, Wontumi faces two counts. The first alleges the assignment of mineral rights without approval, contrary to Section 14(1) and Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995). The second count accuses him of facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, also in violation of Section 99(2)(b) of the Act.

Akonta Mining Company Limited, represented in court by Wontumi, pleaded not guilty to similar charges. The company is accused of unlawfully assigning mineral rights without approval and facilitating unlicensed mining activities under the same provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act.

The charges relate to alleged activities in Samreboi in 2024, where Wontumi and the company are accused of permitting two individuals, Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi, to conduct mining operations within Akonta’s concession without obtaining prior written consent from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.