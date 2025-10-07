ModernGhana logo
Body of man found in classroom halts academic activities at Galilea M/A 1 JHS

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

Academic activities at Galilea M/A 1 Junior High School have been disrupted following the discovery of a dead body in one of the classrooms.

A teacher at the school revealed that the remains of an unidentified man were found early in the morning when students reported for lessons.

The shocking discovery immediately forced the suspension of all classes.

Although the incident has been formally reported, authorities have yet to respond or provide details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

The unsettling development has left staff and students in shock, with school operations on hold pending further investigation.

