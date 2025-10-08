ModernGhana logo
John Jinapor revamps Yapei Polyclinic, launches GH₵1million annual tertiary scholarship for constituents

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham II Contributor
WED, 08 OCT 2025

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu and Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving the well-being of his constituents through major interventions in healthcare and education.

As part of his working visit to the constituency, Hon. Jinapor donated essential medical equipment to the Yapei Polyclinic to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient care. The items included hospital beds, wheelchairs, drip stands, delivery beds, and other vital non-consumables.

He explained that the donation forms part of his broader effort to strengthen the health system across Yapei Kusawgu, urging the facility’s management to use and maintain the items properly to ensure their lasting benefit.

In addition, Hon. Jinapor announced plans to construct a modern surgical theatre for the Yapei Polyclinic to expand its capacity to handle complex cases and reduce referrals to distant hospitals. He also presented GH₵10,000 to the staff welfare fund to motivate healthcare workers in their service to the community.

Representatives of the YapeiWura, the Yapei Youth Association for Development, and the medical superintendent of the Polyclinic expressed deep appreciation to the Minister for his timely intervention and consistent dedication to the health needs of the constituency.

The MP’s visit to the Polyclinic, accompanied by constituency and branch executives, underscored his focus on improving healthcare access for all residents.

In the education sector, Hon. Jinapor launched a GH₵1 million annual tertiary scholarship scheme for students in the constituency, reinforcing his belief that education remains central to development. The initiative expands on his previous GH₵200,000 annual scholarship programme and aims to ease the financial burden on parents while supporting brilliant but needy students to pursue higher education.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Jinapor said the new scholarship would help eliminate financial barriers that prevent young people from realising their academic and professional goals.

Beyond tertiary education, the MP has invested in several other initiatives, including the rehabilitation of school buildings, supply of classroom furniture, provision of mathematical sets to BECE candidates, and the organisation of mock examinations to help students prepare for their final exams.

He has also established a skills training centre to empower artisans, dressmakers, and other tradespeople, promoting inclusive growth and employment within the constituency.

Through these sustained interventions in health, education, and skills development, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor continues to demonstrate his vision of building a healthier, better-educated, and more prosperous Yapei Kusawgu.

