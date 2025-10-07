Butcher jailed 10years over defilement

A 25-year-old Butcher has been jailed for 10 years by the Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, for defiling an 11-year-old girl at Amanfrom.

Kwadwo Asiwe pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Detective Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu that the primary six victim and her grandmother resided at Amanfrom.

He said, in the first week of October 2025, the victim visited the complainant, Firdaus Yeboah, her aunt, at Kumasi- Kentinkrono, who after some time detected an unusual walking style of the victim and decided to examine her.

He said upon examination of her private part, the complainant noticed a wide difference in her vagina when compared with her age and decided to interview her.

The Prosecution said the victim disclosed to the complainant that Asiwe had forcibly had sex with her in their room at Amanfrom.

A report was immediately made to the Bohyen police, and the convict was arrested.

In his caution statement, he admitted to the offence and after further investigations, charged and brought before the court for the deserved punishment.

GNA