ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assin Praso robber jailed 30years

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
Crime & Punishment The convict
TUE, 07 OCT 2025
The convict

Central North Regional Police Command has secured a 30-year jail term for Frank Owusu, also known as “Lifer”, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm without authorisation.

Owusu was arrested in connection with a violent robbery at Assin Praso in the Central Region, where he broke into a victim’s residence and stole GH¢1,950 in cash and personal belongings at gunpoint.

He fled the scene after abandoning a locally manufactured pistol, but was later identified and placed on the police wanted list.

On September 27, 2025, police arrested Owusu at his hideout at Assin Nyankomase. He was identified by the victim and subsequently charged.

On October 1, 2025, he was put before the Nsuaem Kyekyewere Circuit Court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Amo Yartey, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court sentenced him to two months imprisonment for possession of a firearm without authority and thirty (30) years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery. The sentence will run concurrently.

The convict has since been transferred to the Ankaful Prisons to serve his custodial term. The Central North Regional Police Command assured the public of its determination to pursue armed robbery cases to their logical conclusion as well as ensure that offenders face the full rigours of the law.

-DGN online

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold deal in Accra GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold dea...

19 minutes ago

Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over...

30 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi Court grants Wontumi GHC15million bail, banned from traveling over Akonta Mining...

30 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining plead not guilty to illegal mining charges

30 minutes ago

Body of man found in classroom halts academic activities at Galilea M/A 1 JHS Body of man found in classroom halts academic activities at Galilea M/A 1 JHS

1 hour ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey 2024 election defeat has disorganised structures NPP built over the years — Larr...

1 hour ago

President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University Games triumph President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University ...

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi arraigned for allegedly allowing two people unauthorized mining on his concession Chairman Wontumi arraigned for allegedly allowing two people unauthorized mining...

3 hours ago

OSP declares former Finance Ministry Advisor Ernest Darko Akore wanted over SML corruption probe OSP declares former Finance Ministry Advisor Ernest Darko Akore wanted over SML ...

3 hours ago

Eastern Regional Minister orders two-week profiling of all miners to combat galamsey Eastern Regional Minister orders two-week profiling of all miners to combat gala...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line