Assin Praso robber jailed 30years

Central North Regional Police Command has secured a 30-year jail term for Frank Owusu, also known as “Lifer”, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm without authorisation.

Owusu was arrested in connection with a violent robbery at Assin Praso in the Central Region, where he broke into a victim’s residence and stole GH¢1,950 in cash and personal belongings at gunpoint.

He fled the scene after abandoning a locally manufactured pistol, but was later identified and placed on the police wanted list.

On September 27, 2025, police arrested Owusu at his hideout at Assin Nyankomase. He was identified by the victim and subsequently charged.

On October 1, 2025, he was put before the Nsuaem Kyekyewere Circuit Court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Amo Yartey, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court sentenced him to two months imprisonment for possession of a firearm without authority and thirty (30) years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery. The sentence will run concurrently.

The convict has since been transferred to the Ankaful Prisons to serve his custodial term. The Central North Regional Police Command assured the public of its determination to pursue armed robbery cases to their logical conclusion as well as ensure that offenders face the full rigours of the law.

