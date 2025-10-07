Chairman Wontumi arraigned for allegedly allowing two people unauthorized mining on his concession

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been charged alongside two others for allegedly facilitating illegal mining operations linked to Akonta Mining Limited in the Western Region.

The accused persons are facing six counts, including assigning a mining concession without the required ministerial approval and deliberately aiding unlicensed mining activities. The co-accused are Kwame Antwi, who is currently on the run and identified as a co-owner and director of Akonta Mining, and Akonta Mining Limited itself.

The charges arise from mining operations allegedly conducted by the company at Samreboi, where state security operatives carried out an operation on April 26, 2025. According to court documents, the operation led to the arrest of Michael Ayisi Gyedu and twenty-eight others who were found working on the Akonta Mining concession.

During interrogation, Mr. Gyedu allegedly told investigators that he had been instructed by one Henry Okum to oversee mining activities on the land, which Okum claimed to control. He added that while some parts of the area were being reclaimed, active mining was ongoing on unmined sections of the concession.

The prosecution claims that during questioning, Henry Okum confessed to obtaining permission from Chairman Wontumi to conduct mining operations on the Samreboi site, believing the concession belonged to him. Investigators contend that Chairman Wontumi granted the authorization without first securing the mandatory written approval from the Minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, in clear breach of the country’s mining laws.

During the security operation, authorities seized several items from the site, including firearms, gold pieces, cash amounting to GH¢157,000, motorcycles, vehicles, and excavators. The prosecution has indicated that at the close of the trial, it will petition the court to issue a forfeiture order for all valuable items recovered from the site.

Chairman Wontumi and the other accused persons are expected to appear before the High Court in Accra as proceedings continue into the case, which has drawn widespread public and political attention.