NPP’s apology spree shows the party is not in normal times — Larry Dogbey

The Managing News Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has stated that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently not in good form.

According to him, following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, its leadership has been struggling to regain the trust and confidence of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 7, Mr. Dogbey observed that many leading members of the NPP have been issuing apologies wherever they go.

“The NPP is not in normal times. When you hear most of their stalwarts talking, you can clearly see that the party is not in normal times,” he said.

“Recently, I heard the former Majority Leader say, ‘let’s admit our faults and seek forgiveness.’ You can see Dr. Bawumia apologising almost everywhere he goes. There have also been calls for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to also say something,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has urged members of the NPP to admit the shortcomings during its time in office and offer an apology to Ghanaians.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Point of View programme on Monday, October 6, Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu said the NPP must show humility by acknowledging its mistakes and demonstrating a commitment to doing better.

On his part, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, has on several occasions apologised to Ghanaians, assuring that the party will do better if given the opportunity again in the 2028 general elections.