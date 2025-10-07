'Solution to GWL, ECG woes not tariff increment; we have been increasing tariffs since Kufuor' – FABAG tells Mahama

xecutive Chairman of the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), John Awuni

The Executive Chairman of the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), John Awuni, has taken a strong swipe at the persistent hikes in electricity and water tariffs, calling them a failed strategy that does nothing to fix the inefficiencies within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

His criticism comes after FABAG’s appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to initiate sweeping reforms at ECG, warning that the company’s recurring financial losses and poor performance cannot be solved by simply raising tariffs. The association has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the government to introduce a clear performance compact to assess and enhance efficiency at both ECG and GWCL.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Mr. Awuni said Ghanaians had endured tariff increases for more than two decades under successive governments, yet the fundamental problems of the utility companies remain unresolved.

“The utility companies have been asking for tariff increments since the time of President John Agyekum Kufuor. If higher tariffs were the solution, ECG and GWCL would have been the most efficient institutions by now,” he stated.

Mr. Awuni insisted that inefficiency, corruption, and weak supervision — not low tariffs — are the real causes of ECG and GWCL’s poor performance. “We are not against fair pricing,” he said, “but the problem is not about money; it’s about management failure and lack of accountability.”

He further urged President Mahama to align his administration’s “national reset” agenda with genuine institutional reform rather than continuing what he described as “the old cycle of tariff increases.”

“President Mahama said Ghana needs a reset — a realignment. But if this reset is about raising tariffs, then how is it different from what Ghanaians rejected under Nana Addo? Tariff increments are not reform; they are a burden,” he argued.

FABAG maintains that only deep-rooted reforms, strong accountability frameworks, and the elimination of corruption within the utility sector can lead to lasting improvements in electricity and water delivery.