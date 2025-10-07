ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 07 Oct 2025 Health

Rabito Clinic offers free Breast Cancer screening for ATV staff

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
Rabito Clinic offers free Breast Cancer screening for ATV staff

Staff of Amansan Television (ATV) have received free breast cancer screening and education from the Rabito Clinic, in partnership with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The exercise, part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aimed to promote early detection and empower media practitioners with firsthand knowledge to raise awareness about the disease.

Health professionals from Rabito Clinic — including Ms. Gloria Dansowaa Ehornam Aidam, Ms. Pamela F. Opoku, Mr. David Eli Gavua, and Ms. Rocklyn Benissan — conducted the screenings alongside CDA Consult officials. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Female Journalist, Your Story Matters: Don’t Let Breast Cancer Silence You.”

Ms. Benissan explained that Rabito Clinic joined CDA Consult as part of its corporate social responsibility to support the health of journalists and encourage regular screening. “Early screening is vital for detecting abnormalities in the body. We urge all journalists, especially women, to take advantage of this month-long free screening,” she said.

Ms. Aidam also reminded participants that early detection not only saves lives but also reduces treatment costs. Ms. Opoku added that men should not ignore the exercise, as research has shown that breast cancer can affect them too.

Executive Director of CDA Consult, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, commended ATV staff for their active participation, particularly the men who also took part in the screening. “You must first be healthy to report healthy news,” he said. “By prioritising your well-being, you can continue to tell the stories that matter.”

Mr. Ameyibor announced that the next free breast cancer screening session will take place at the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, October 8, with subsequent events scheduled for the Ghanaian Times (October 15), Channel One/Citi FM (October 22), and Multimedia Group (October 29).

He encouraged female journalists not only to cover breast cancer awareness campaigns but also to participate actively. “Know your family health history. Women with a family history of breast cancer may need to start screening earlier and more frequently,” he advised.

Mr. Ameyibor added that Rabito Clinic and CDA Consult will continue to use both traditional and social media to spread health information throughout October, aimed at reducing the impact of breast cancer in Ghana.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among women, affecting over 2.1 million women globally each year and causing the highest number of cancer-related deaths.

1072025122426-j4eq27t2gb-rabito-clinic-at-atv-

1072025122434-0e72xlkxwr-atv-breast-screening-

1072025122452-osjvn0y442-rabito-clinic-

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

October 7: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 7: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank 

1 hour ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey NDC fiercely supporting government in the galamsey fight — Fifi Kwetey

1 hour ago

NAIMOS Taskforce burns illegal mining sites, arrests hundreds in Western Region sweep NAIMOS Taskforce burns illegal mining sites, arrests hundreds in Western Region ...

1 hour ago

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo Edudzi Tameklo defends Mahama’s record on galamsey fight

2 hours ago

Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO

2 hours ago

Gold hits record high above $3,970 amid U.S. shutdown and market uncertainty Gold hits record high above $3,970 amid U.S. shutdown and market uncertainty

2 hours ago

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu We should own up to our mistakes and apologise — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to NPP

2 hours ago

NPP National Council to decide fate of presidential aspirants today NPP National Council to decide fate of presidential aspirants today

2 hours ago

Desist from social media misconduct or face sanctions — Nursing and Midwifery Council warns practitioners Desist from social media misconduct or face sanctions — Nursing and Midwifery Co...

2 hours ago

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu Bawumia has impeccable character befitting of NPP flagbearer — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line