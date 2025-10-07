Rabito Clinic offers free Breast Cancer screening for ATV staff

Staff of Amansan Television (ATV) have received free breast cancer screening and education from the Rabito Clinic, in partnership with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The exercise, part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aimed to promote early detection and empower media practitioners with firsthand knowledge to raise awareness about the disease.

Health professionals from Rabito Clinic — including Ms. Gloria Dansowaa Ehornam Aidam, Ms. Pamela F. Opoku, Mr. David Eli Gavua, and Ms. Rocklyn Benissan — conducted the screenings alongside CDA Consult officials. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Female Journalist, Your Story Matters: Don’t Let Breast Cancer Silence You.”

Ms. Benissan explained that Rabito Clinic joined CDA Consult as part of its corporate social responsibility to support the health of journalists and encourage regular screening. “Early screening is vital for detecting abnormalities in the body. We urge all journalists, especially women, to take advantage of this month-long free screening,” she said.

Ms. Aidam also reminded participants that early detection not only saves lives but also reduces treatment costs. Ms. Opoku added that men should not ignore the exercise, as research has shown that breast cancer can affect them too.

Executive Director of CDA Consult, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, commended ATV staff for their active participation, particularly the men who also took part in the screening. “You must first be healthy to report healthy news,” he said. “By prioritising your well-being, you can continue to tell the stories that matter.”

Mr. Ameyibor announced that the next free breast cancer screening session will take place at the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, October 8, with subsequent events scheduled for the Ghanaian Times (October 15), Channel One/Citi FM (October 22), and Multimedia Group (October 29).

He encouraged female journalists not only to cover breast cancer awareness campaigns but also to participate actively. “Know your family health history. Women with a family history of breast cancer may need to start screening earlier and more frequently,” he advised.

Mr. Ameyibor added that Rabito Clinic and CDA Consult will continue to use both traditional and social media to spread health information throughout October, aimed at reducing the impact of breast cancer in Ghana.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among women, affecting over 2.1 million women globally each year and causing the highest number of cancer-related deaths.