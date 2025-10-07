ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO

  Tue, 07 Oct 2025
Health Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that the Western Region accounts for more than half of all Mpox cases recorded in Ghana, highlighting the urgent need for intensified public health action in the area.

In response, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in partnership with the WHO and other health agencies, has officially launched the national Mpox vaccination campaign in Takoradi — marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to curb the spread of the viral disease.

Ahead of the launch, officials from the WHO and GHS paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Nelson, to update him on the progress of ongoing interventions and to seek continued regional support for the vaccination drive.

Health authorities explained that measures such as surveillance, contact tracing, and community sensitisation have been ongoing for several months. However, the introduction of vaccines signals a new phase in Ghana’s response strategy — one aimed at halting transmission and protecting vulnerable groups.

According to the WHO, the initial phase of the vaccination campaign will prioritise affected districts within the Western Region, with a nationwide expansion planned in the coming months to boost immunity and prevent further spread.

The launch underscores Ghana’s commitment to evidence-based public health interventions and strong collaboration with international partners to safeguard lives and strengthen epidemic preparedness.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

October 7: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 7: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank 

47 minutes ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey NDC fiercely supporting government in the galamsey fight — Fifi Kwetey

47 minutes ago

NAIMOS Taskforce burns illegal mining sites, arrests hundreds in Western Region sweep NAIMOS Taskforce burns illegal mining sites, arrests hundreds in Western Region ...

48 minutes ago

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo Edudzi Tameklo defends Mahama’s record on galamsey fight

2 hours ago

Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO

2 hours ago

Gold hits record high above $3,970 amid U.S. shutdown and market uncertainty Gold hits record high above $3,970 amid U.S. shutdown and market uncertainty

2 hours ago

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu We should own up to our mistakes and apologise — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to NPP

2 hours ago

NPP National Council to decide fate of presidential aspirants today NPP National Council to decide fate of presidential aspirants today

2 hours ago

Desist from social media misconduct or face sanctions — Nursing and Midwifery Council warns practitioners Desist from social media misconduct or face sanctions — Nursing and Midwifery Co...

2 hours ago

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu Bawumia has impeccable character befitting of NPP flagbearer — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line