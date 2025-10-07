Western Region records over half of Mpox cases - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that the Western Region accounts for more than half of all Mpox cases recorded in Ghana, highlighting the urgent need for intensified public health action in the area.

In response, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), in partnership with the WHO and other health agencies, has officially launched the national Mpox vaccination campaign in Takoradi — marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to curb the spread of the viral disease.

Ahead of the launch, officials from the WHO and GHS paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Nelson, to update him on the progress of ongoing interventions and to seek continued regional support for the vaccination drive.

Health authorities explained that measures such as surveillance, contact tracing, and community sensitisation have been ongoing for several months. However, the introduction of vaccines signals a new phase in Ghana’s response strategy — one aimed at halting transmission and protecting vulnerable groups.

According to the WHO, the initial phase of the vaccination campaign will prioritise affected districts within the Western Region, with a nationwide expansion planned in the coming months to boost immunity and prevent further spread.

The launch underscores Ghana’s commitment to evidence-based public health interventions and strong collaboration with international partners to safeguard lives and strengthen epidemic preparedness.