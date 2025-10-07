ModernGhana logo
We should own up to our mistakes and apologise — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to NPP

NPP Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu
TUE, 07 OCT 2025
Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to admit to the government’s shortcomings during its time in office and offer an apology to Ghanaians.

His call comes after the party, which had vowed to “break the 8,” lost the 2024 general elections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Point of View programme on Monday, October 6, Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu said the NPP must show humility by acknowledging its mistakes and demonstrating a commitment to doing better.

“Maybe the way to go would be to own up to certain things and then move on. We did our best, but given the circumstances that ensued post-COVID, a few things were done which, upon reflection, we should have handled better,” he said.

He expressed disappointment that some party members, including former ministers, criticised former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after he publicly apologised for the government’s failings.

“Even some within the party took him on. Somebody said, ‘If you apologise, do so on your own part and don’t include me,’ even though that person was a cabinet minister. How can somebody speak like that when cabinet decisions are collective?” the veteran politician questioned.

Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu stressed that the NPP must learn from its mistakes and rebuild public trust through honesty and accountability.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, has on some occasions, apologised to Ghanaians, promising they would do better it given the opportunity again in the 2028 general elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

