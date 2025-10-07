ModernGhana logo
The Ghanaian Data Dilemma: Sky-High Prices and the Allure of "Sika Mpɔtam" Bundles

In Ghana, the Smartphone is your window to the world your office, your university lecture hall, your marketplace, and your primary source of entertainment. Yet, for millions, keeping this window open comes with a constant, frustrating question: "Why is data so expensive?"

This complaint is a common refrain in shops, on trotros, and across social media. While network providers proudly advertise 4G and even 5G speeds, many Ghanaians feel locked out of the digital revolution by the high cost of staying connected, especially for substantial, monthly data plans.

The Sting of the "Main" Data Bundle
For the average user who needs a reliable connection for a full month, the prices can be startling. A 1GB monthly data plan can range from GHS 15 to GHS 25 across different networks. When you consider that the daily minimum wage is GHS 18.15, spending more than a day's wage just on 1GB of data puts the cost into stark perspective. For students, freelancers, and small business owners who rely heavily on the internet for research, communication, and transactions, this cost becomes a significant barrier to productivity and growth.

The reasons cited by industry experts are familiar: the high cost of infrastructure, taxation on telecom services (notably the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and the National Health Insurance Levy), and the volatility of the Ghana Cedi, which affects the cost of importing and maintaining network equipment. While these explanations are valid, they offer little comfort to the consumer staring at a depleted data balance.

The Paradox of the "Sika Mpɔtam" (Money-Saving) Deals

Yet, nestled right beside these expensive monthly plans is a puzzling alternative: incredibly cheap, short-term bundles. It's now commonplace to see promotions offering 24-hour data bundles for as low as GHS 3, GHS 4, or GHS 6, providing several gigabytes of data.

These "sika mpɔtam" (money-saving) deals are immensely popular. For a casual user who only needs a heavy data boost for an evening of streaming or a day of intense browsing, these bundles are a lifesaver. They represent a clever strategy by the telecom companies to capture a segment of the market that is highly price-sensitive and may not be able to afford a full-month plan upfront.

A Double-Edged Sword
However, this two-tiered pricing system creates a digital dilemma.

The Inconvenience Factor: Relying on 24-hour bundles is like living meal-to-meal. It requires daily or near-daily purchases, constant monitoring of your data balance, and the anxiety of your connection cutting off at a crucial moment. It’s not a sustainable solution for anyone who needs a consistent, always-on internet connection for work or study.

The Illusion of Affordability: While the initial outlay is small, the cumulative cost can be deceptive. Buying a GHS 5 bundle every day for a month amounts to GHS 150 far more expensive than most monthly plans offering a similar total data volume. This pricing model often penalizes those who least can afford it, trapping them in a cycle of small, frequent, and ultimately more costly purchases.

A Question of Priorities: The existence of these cheap, short-term bundles proves that the networks can offer data at lower price points. This leads many to question why the more convenient, longer-term plans cannot be made more affordable. It feels less like a discount and more like a strategy to maximize revenue from different customer segments.

The Way Forward
The conversation in Ghana is no longer just about getting connected; it's about staying connected affordably and with dignity. The cheap 24-hour bundles are a symptom of a market trying to adapt to economic pressures and diverse consumer needs.

For a truly digital Ghana to flourish, a more balanced approach is needed. There is a growing call from consumers and advocacy groups for:

· More Transparency: Clearer explanations from providers on the cost structures of data.

· Fairer Pricing: A re-evaluation of the pricing models for monthly bundles to make them genuinely accessible.

· Regulatory Intervention: Continued dialogue with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the government to address the issue of taxation on data, which is often seen as a tax on information and education.

For now, the Ghanaian data user remains a savvy, pragmatic navigator of this complex landscape, strategically mixing expensive monthly data with cheap "sika mpɔtam" bundles to make ends meet. But the ultimate goal remains a future where reliable, affordable internet is not a luxury to be rationed, but a utility accessible to all.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 56 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

