Ghana Water Company resumes water supply in Ho

The Kpeve Headworks temporarily suspended water production after raw water turbidity levels rose sharply following heavy rainfall in the area.

The rain caused significant runoff into the intake, contaminating the water and forcing the shutdown to protect water quality.

At the height of the incident, raw water turbidity reached 91.0 NTU, while filtered turbidity stood at 6.0 NTU — both far exceeding the acceptable thresholds. As a result, residents of Ho and surrounding areas experienced temporary disruptions in water supply.

However, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has since resumed operations after turbidity levels dropped to safe limits. Ing. Emmanuel Johnson, spokesperson for the company, confirmed that supply was restored around 3:15 a.m., though customers may experience some delays due to the time required to refill pipelines.

“The heavy rainfall caused runoff into the intake, increasing turbidity levels to 91 NTU. We had to wait for the water to settle before resuming production,” Ing. Johnson explained.

He assured the public that GWCL is managing the situation to ensure a steady supply, though demand currently exceeds production capacity. He appealed to customers to remain calm and conserve water where possible.

Addressing concerns about a private development near the intake, Ing. Johnson clarified that the developer had secured all necessary permits from the Afadzato South District Assembly and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). He noted that the company has no authority to halt the project but will continue to monitor its impact on water quality.

GWCL has pledged to keep residents informed as it works to stabilize supply and maintain safe water standards across the region.

Evans Attah Akangla
Volta Region, Correspondent

