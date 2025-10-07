Gold hits record high above $3,970 amid U.S. shutdown and market uncertainty

Gold soared to an unprecedented high on Monday, surging as much as 2.2 percent to break the $3,970 per ounce mark, as investors rushed to the safety of the precious metal amid mounting economic uncertainty triggered by the prolonged U.S. government shutdown.

The latest rally — gold’s seventh straight week of gains — has pushed the metal’s value up by more than 50 percent since the start of the year. Market analysts say the surge reflects investor anxiety over delayed U.S. economic data releases, which have clouded the outlook for policymakers and deepened concerns about growth.

With key government reports on employment and inflation suspended due to the shutdown, traders have turned to private-sector data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy. The uncertainty has strengthened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a quarter-point later this month — a move that typically drives gold higher since it offers no yield.

Investor appetite for gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has also risen sharply. Last week, ETFs recorded significant inflows, underscoring growing confidence in gold as a safe-haven asset during times of financial turbulence.

Options activity has followed suit, with traders making bold bets on further gains. One major investor reportedly sold $355 call options bought in late September — when gold traded more than five percent lower — and purchased $370 calls linked to over 26 million shares in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, anticipating another 1.8 percent rise in the coming days.

Analysts note that central bank purchases have been a key factor behind gold’s rally this year, as several countries diversify their reserves away from the U.S. dollar. Investors have also been moving money into alternative assets such as silver and Bitcoin — a trend analysts describe as part of the “debasement trade,” reflecting fears over the eroding value of traditional currencies.

“The fundamentals remain supportive, with the Fed preparing to cut rates further amid a weakening labor market,” said Ahmad Assiri, an analyst at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “However, the risk-reward balance is tightening, and a brief correction would likely be a healthy pause in a much longer rally.”

By late Sunday trading in New York, gold stood firm at $3,970 per ounce. Silver, platinum, and palladium also advanced, buoyed by bullion’s powerful upward momentum, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.3 percent.