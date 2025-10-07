ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UNESCO board backs Egyptian for chief after US row

By AFP
Egypt Khaled El-Enany oversaw antiquities and later tourism for Egypt. By JOEL SAGET (AFP)
TUE, 07 OCT 2025
Khaled El-Enany oversaw antiquities and later tourism for Egypt. By JOEL SAGET (AFP)

UNESCO executives voted Monday to make an Egyptian ex-antiquities minister the UN culture body's next leader, as it grapples with accusations of pro-Israel bias that prompted the United States to say it would quit the organisation.

The board voted to appoint Khaled el-Enany, Egypt's former antiquities and tourism minister, to replace French director-general Audrey Azoulay after her two four-year terms in office.

The United States did not take part in the vote, having announced its future withdrawal from the organisation, which is best known for designating world-famous heritage sites.

Enany, 54, has said he would seek to bring back the United States -- which contributes eight percent of UNESCO's overall funding -- into the organisation.

"The current challenge is the budget. That is going to be the priority of all of us," he told reporters after the vote.

He said he would strive for "technical" deliberations in UNESCO "rather than the politicisation of the organisation".

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a statement speaking of a "historic success" for his country and wishing Enany the best for his "noble mission".

US funding blow

The United States announced in June that it would leave UNESCO, claiming it was biased against Israel and promoted "divisive" causes.

That move, set to take effect at the end of 2026, will deal a major blow to the agency's finances.

Only two candidates were in the running for the top job, after a Mexican contender backed out in August.

Enany faced off against the Republic of Congo's Firmin Edouard Matoko, who had served as UNESCO's de facto foreign minister until March.

Enany oversaw antiquities, and later also tourism, from 2016 to 2022 under Sisi.

Since announcing his bid more than two years ago, he claimed to have visited 65 countries, meeting 400 people over 30 months on the campaign trail.

If his nomination is confirmed, he will take office on November 14 as UNESCO's first director-general from an Arab country and the second from an African nation, after Senegal's Amadou Mahtar Mbow, who served from 1974 to 1987.

Enany won 55 of the 57 votes cast, said the board's chair, Vera Lacoeuilhe.

The organisation's general assembly must now ratify his appointment during its meeting in Uzbekistan on November 6.

The body has never gone against a recommendation by the executive board, which is made up of representatives from 58 of the 194 member states.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail line at Nsuta Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail lin...

3 hours ago

FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert  

3 hours ago

Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief

3 hours ago

Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

3 hours ago

Customs Officer in court over alleged extortionat KIA Customs Officer in court over alleged extortion at KIA

3 hours ago

President Mahama to honour Xi Jinpings invitation to China President Mahama to honour Xi Jinping's invitation to China

3 hours ago

President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amusement Parkat Afienya President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amuseme...

3 hours ago

My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor

4 hours ago

NPP MP petitions Speaker over embarrassing withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegatio...

4 hours ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We won’t attend PURC’s stakeholder engagement aimed at discussing utility tariff...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line