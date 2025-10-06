Education for Cocoa Farmers' Children Policy wins praise from NDC Gallant Cadres

A group known as the Gallant Cadres of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the government for introducing a scholarship scheme for the children of cocoa farmers.

In a statement issued on October 6, 2025, the group described the “Education for Cocoa Farmers’ Children” initiative as a visionary step that will expand educational opportunities for the children of cocoa farmers across the country.

They said the programme "is designed to furnish eligible students with the financial wherewithal to pursue higher education, thereby illuminating a brighter future for farming families."

Set to begin in the 2026–2027 academic year, the scholarship scheme is expected to ease the financial burden on cocoa farmers and enhance access to tertiary education for their children.

The Gallant Cadres noted that the initiative marks a significant milestone in promoting equity and opportunity within Ghana's cocoa sector.

For second consecutive times, the John Mahama Opoku-Agyemang Administration has increased cocoa producer price for the Ghanaian Cocoa Farmers. This development is unprecedented. Thus the Gallant Cadres of NDC wish to commend the Government for the sterling performance in the last few years.

The Ghanaian government under the leadership of President John Dramami mahama has unveiled a trailblazing initiative to bolster the educational prospects of cocoa farmers' children through the introduction of a novel Tertiary Scholarship Scheme, aptly titled "Education for Cocoa Farmers' Children".

This forward-thinking program is designed to furnish eligible students with the financial wherewithal to pursue higher education, thereby illuminating a brighter future for farming families.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson underscored the significance of this initiative, noting that it represents a vital step towards supporting farming families who constitute the bedrock of the Ghana's economy.

He indicated that, by alleviating the financial burden on parents who toil tirelessly in cocoa farms, the program affords their children the opportunity to attain higher education and unlock better prospects.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must provide evidence of their parents' or guardians' active engagement in cocoa farming, satisfy specific academic requirements stipulated by COCOBOD and the Ministry of Education, and secure admission to a reputable tertiary institution in Ghana.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will spearhead the development and implementation of this scheme, building upon existing initiatives such as the Cocoa Farmers' Scholarship Scheme for secondary education.

The scholarship program will comprehensively cover the cost of tertiary studies for eligible applicants, encompassing financial aid for tuition fees, accommodation, and stipends.

This visionary initiative holds immense promise for empowering a new generation of students from cocoa-growing areas to pursue professional careers, potentially yielding a more skilled workforce that could contribute to innovation and value addition within the agricultural sector. Gleefully, by bridging the educational divide between urban and rural areas, this program will not only provide financial support but also inspire more youth in cocoa-growing regions to aspire to higher education.

The scholarship scheme is slated to commence in the 2026-2027 academic year, heralding a new era of educational opportunities for cocoa farmers' children.

