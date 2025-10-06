Mahama’s meeting with CSOs a publicity stunt to cover his failed galamsey fight — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken a swipe at President John Dramani Mahama over his recent engagement with civil society organisations (CSOs) on ways to tackle illegal mining, describing it as a publicity stunt.

The meeting, held at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 3, provided a platform for the CSOs to share their perspectives and propose solutions to the persistent menace of galamsey.

President Mahama used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to ending illegal mining and outlined updates on his government’s policies and plans to combat the crisis.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, October 6, and signed by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee in Parliament, the Minority said the engagement was a mere cover-up for the government’s failures.

“It is clear that the encounter with the CSOs was a publicity stunt calculated to cover up the Government’s failed attempts at dealing with illegal mining,” the statement read in part.

The caucus accused the Mahama administration of lacking the political will to fight galamsey, saying it had resorted to rebranding initiatives introduced by the Akufo-Addo government.

“Instead of dealing decisively with this looming crisis, as promised when in opposition, the Government has resorted to publicity gimmicks to sway the minds of unsuspecting Ghanaians from its failures,” it said.