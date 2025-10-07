DVLA inaugurates new office in Tano South Municipal

The Tano South Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, has inaugurated a DVLA office in Bechem aimed at bringing vital services closer to the people of the Ahafo Region and its environs.

This initiative marks a new era of convenience and accessibility for residents and beyond.

In his welcome address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, expressed joy and pride in the milestone achievement, emphasizing that the new DVLA office would bring lasting benefits to the people of Tano South and the Ahafo Region as a whole.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Minister of Transport, the Deputy Minister, the Chief Executive of DVLA, and the Member of Parliament for Tano South, for their tireless work and commitment to making this project a reality.

The Tano South MCE, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, giving his welcome address

Hon. Frimpong outlined the benefits of the DVLA office, noting that it would bring convenience, accessibility, and efficiency to residents, who previously had to travel long distances to access DVLA services. "This local DVLA office will improve road safety compliance, reduce accidents caused by unlicensed and unregistered vehicles, and promote a culture of responsibility on roads," he added, urging the people of Tano South to take full advantage of the facility.

He advises the staff of DVLA to ensure excellent service delivery, while calling on stakeholders to work together to make Tano South a model municipality in the Ahafo Region.

The Member of Parliament for Tano South, Hon. Charles Asiedu, addressing the gathering, described the commissioning as a redefining moment in the constituency's progress. He highlighted the enormous benefits that the new DVLA office would bring, urging the people of Tano South to embrace the facility and maximize its services for their convenience and development.

Hon. Asiedu said some of the workers were selected within the constituents to work in the office, and also extended his appreciation to the Ministry of Transport, DVLA, traditional leaders, the Municipal Assembly, and religious leaders for their support.

The MP for Tano South, Hon. Charles Asiedu, addressing the gathering

He assured constituents that this achievement was just the beginning and pledged to work tirelessly towards further development in key areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth development.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who represented the Minister for Transport, Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, highlighting the significance of the occasion, stressed on government's commitment to decentralizing public services and enhancing citizens' access to essential services. She expressed delight in the President’s efforts to amend the Road Traffic Act, regularizing “okada” operation, a vital transportation source in the Tano South Municipality.

Hon. Affo-Toffey underscored the DVLA's critical role in promoting road safety through licensing, vehicle registration, and inspections, ultimately reducing accidents and saving lives. She commended the DVLA's achievements, citing the clearance of over four hundred and forty thousand (440,000) pending driver's licenses, nationwide expansion, and the introduction of digital platforms for faster, more transparent transactions.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey speaking at the programme

Hon. Affo-Toffey told DVLA officers to uphold professionalism, courtesy, and integrity in their service delivery and expressing gratitude to the DVLA governing board management and staff, and the Bechem Traditional Council, for their dedication.

She extended special appreciation to the Member of Parliament for his tireless efforts and collaboration, which significantly contributed to the project's realization.

The DVLA's Chief Executive, Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey, in his key note address, indicated that the newly commissioned facility underscores the Authority's commitment to advancing government’s "Reset Agenda", led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. In line with this vision, he explained that the DVLA is implementing initiatives aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing road safety.

"A new vehicle number plate system, which will be produced in Ghana and assigned to vehicle owners during registration, will be introduced by the beginning of 2026 to enhance road security and vehicle traceability," he added.

He stressed that DVLA personnel have been assigned to various Ghanaian embassies to enable Ghanaians in the diaspora to acquire and renew their driver's licenses, among many other initiatives to promote decentralization and ensure safety on Ghana's roads.

The DVLA's Chief Executive, Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey, giving his key note address

Mr. Kotey advised motorists to desist from using the services of middlemen, popularly known as "Gororboys", who often exploit citizens by charging exorbitant fees for services. He encouraged them to engage directly with DVLA staff, who can provide assistance without any extra charge.

He thanked the Bechem traditional council for their consistent and unwavering support which has been instrumental in the DVLA's endeavors. He also used the opportunity to appeal to the (Nananom) to consider allocating land for the construction of a permanent DVLA office that would significantly enhance operational efficiency, and better serve the community.

The Queen Mother of Bechem Traditional Council, Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the Minister of Transport, the CEO of DVLA, and his team for bringing the DVLA office to Bechem. She pledged that the people of Bechem would maintain and utilize the office effectively, adding that a vast land had been allocated for a future permanent DVLA office to enhance service delivery.

The Queen Mother of Bechem Traditional Council, Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II, expressed her gratitude to the management.

Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II made a notable appeal to the Minister of Transpoto rt provide buses for Schools in Tano South to address transportation challenges in the education sector. She advised the people of Tano South and the surrounding communities to make use of the DVLA office to its full potential.

The event was widely attended by key stakeholders, including Deputy the Minister of Transport; Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Tano South; Hon. Charles Asiedu, Municipal Chief Executive of Tano South, Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, Tano North MCE Hon. Pius Opoku, CEO of DVLA; Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey, Board Chairman of DVLA; George Spencer Quaye, Queen Mother of Bechem Traditional Area; Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena Serwaa II; traditional leaders; members of the clergy; security agencies; Assembly Member, Assembly staff and the general public.