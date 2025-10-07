ModernGhana logo
Development in Upper East Region requires collective effort — Alagumgube Founder

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir, Upper East Region
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

The Founder of Alagumgube, a pressure group in the Upper East Region, Mr. Daniel Agambila, has emphasized that true development can only be achieved through collective effort and shared responsibility among all citizens.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr. Agambila said Alagumgube continues to work with development agencies to promote progress in the region.

He explained that over the years, the group has engaged both the previous NPP government and the current NDC administration to advocate for major regional projects, including a regional airport, a passport office, and a modern sports stadium.

“Development is about corporate and shared responsibility for all well-meaning citizens of the region,” he stated. “If our big men, politicians, and individuals come together to fight for development, I believe we shall succeed.”

Touching on the long-awaited regional passport office, Mr. Agambila said the facility will help ease the stress, cost, and time residents endure to acquire passports. He recounted how, last year, a man who applied for a passport to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage received it months later — long after the pilgrimage had ended.

He noted that residents of the Upper East Region currently have to travel to Tamale, Wa, or even Accra to apply for passports, describing the situation as burdensome and risky. “A young man once walked all the way to Accra just to draw the government’s attention to our plight,” he recalled.

Mr. Agambila announced that the new Regional Passport Office, located within the GCB Bank premises in the Bolgatanga Municipality, is scheduled to be commissioned on October 23, 2025.

On the Regional Airport Project, he revealed that the group had faced several challenges at the initial stages but had now acquired the necessary documentation to advance the project. “When we started pushing for the airport, we didn’t know we needed documents to execute the project. When the airport authorities came, they advised us to secure the required papers, so we engaged lawyers and technocrats. Now, we have all the documents ready,” he said.

Mr. Agambila appealed to traditional leaders, politicians, and all stakeholders in the Upper East Region to unite and prioritize development efforts. “We have done our part. It’s time for everyone — especially our leaders — to come together and make these projects a reality,” he urged.

