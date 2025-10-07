LaDMA MCE champions urban renewal, global partnerships

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Hon. Alfredos Nii Anyetei, is steering a bold transformation agenda aimed at positioning the municipality as a thriving centre for investment, culture, and tourism within Ghana’s capital region.

Since assuming office, Hon. Anyetei has pursued forward-thinking initiatives to modernize infrastructure, improve service delivery, and unlock the area’s socio-economic potential.

His administration has introduced a comprehensive 12-year Strategic Development Plan focused on sanitation, urban renewal, sustainable housing, education, and job creation.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders’ engagement, Hon. Anyetei reaffirmed his commitment to making La Dade-Kotopon home to renowned communities such as La, Airport Residential, and Labadi a prime destination for investors and visitors.

“We are building a municipality where investors can thrive, and tourists can experience Ghana’s unique hospitality and culture,” he said.

As part of his priorities, the MCE has rolled out projects to improve public safety and infrastructure, including expanded street lighting, waste management reforms, and the upgrading of key road networks. These initiatives, he noted, are designed to create a cleaner, safer, and more business-friendly environment.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of his agenda. With Labadi Beach one of West Africa’s most popular tourist attractions — situated within LaDMA, Hon. Anyetei is working closely with stakeholders to boost cultural festivals, hospitality, and eco-tourism, while promoting sustainability and environmental protection.

Observers say LaDMA’s strategic location in the heart of Accra makes it an ideal entry point for businesses, real estate investors, and development partners. Hon. Anyetei’s leadership has been widely praised as an example of how municipal governance can balance local development needs with global competitiveness.

As Ghana continues to consolidate its reputation as a hub of democracy and growth in Africa, Hon. Alfredos Nii Anyetei’s visionary leadership is ensuring that La Dade-Kotopon stands out as a beacon of innovation, partnership, and cultural excellence.