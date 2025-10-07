Offinso North District recruits 71 sanitation workers to improve cleanliness

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Hon. Caesar Ofosu Acheampong, has announced the recruitment of 71 sanitary labourers to help address sanitation challenges in the district.

According to the DCE, the move has become necessary following the suspension of operations by Zoomlion workers in the area.

Hon. Ofosu Acheampong made the announcement at a short ceremony in Akumadan, where he handed over working tools to the newly recruited labourers. The items included brooms, shovels, wheelbarrows, uniforms, and three tricycles to facilitate their work.

He explained that the sanitary workers were selected from communities across the district and assured those who were not chosen to remain patient, noting that about 120 workers would eventually be recruited.

The DCE urged the new recruits to remain dedicated and hardworking, stressing that they could become part of a permanent workforce when the government secures future contracts with sanitation firms such as Zoomlion.

The District Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Dominic Amoh, who also serves as supervisor of the programme, congratulated the workers on their appointment and cautioned them against laziness. He reminded them that their immediate responsibility is to keep the environment clean through regular sweeping, collection, and disposal of waste.

Mr. Amoh further warned that any worker who performs below expectations would face dismissal, adding that the assembly remains committed to maintaining a clean and healthy environment across the district.