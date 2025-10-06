ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eswatini takes in 10 foreign nationals deported from United States

By RFI
United States AP - Ariana Cubillos
MON, 06 OCT 2025
AP - Ariana Cubillos

Ten third country nationals deported from the United States have been jailed in Eswatini, the government revealed on Monday. It is just one of several countries to have accepted a deal with the Trump administration in recent months.

Goverment oficials refused to divulge details of the people who arrived but said they had been securely accommodated in one of the country's correctional facilities.

"The government will facilitate their orderly repatriation," the statement added.

In July, Eswatini became the second African country after South Sudan to admit third country nationals from the US.

Men from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Yemen and Cuba were flown to the southern African country on a range of charges including rape and murder.

They were sent to Eswatini's maximum security Matsapha Correctional Centre.

In August, Uganda's foreign ministry said it would take deported migrants as long as they had no criminal records and were not unaccompanied minors.

Rwanda also confirmed a deal with Washington in August.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said early last month that his country had started receiving West Africans expelled from the US.

How Trump's 'deportation campaign' is reshaping ties with Africa

Part of the system

Lawyers and civil society groups in Eswatini have gone to court to challenge the legality of the detentions and demand the government make public the terms of its deal with the US.

The non-governmental organisation Human Rights Watch said last month that, according to its information, the deal between the US and Eswatini involved financial assistance of around €5 million (€4.2 million) to build its border and migration management capacity.

In return, Eswatini agreed to accept up to 160 deportees, HRW said in a statement.

The group urged African governments to refuse to accept US deportees and to terminate deals already in effect, saying they violated global rights law.

Outcry mounts in Eswatini over 'illegal aliens' deported from US

Deportation plan

US President Donald Trump has overseen an expansion of the practice of deporting people to countries other than their nation of origin, notably by sending hundreds to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Human rights activists have warned the deportations risk breaking international law by sending people to nations where they face the risk of torture and abduction.

At a rally in Arizona before the US presidential elections in November, Trump attacked the immigration record of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Uganda strikes deal with Washington over migrants deported from the US

"We're a dumping ground," Trump told Republican supporters. "We're like a garbage can for the world. That's what's happened.

"Every time I come up and talk about what they've [Biden] done to our country I get angry and angrier. First time I've ever said garbage can. But you know what? It's a very accurate description."

In February, hundreds of people were deported from the US to Panama, including some removed before their asylum claims could be heard.

Hundreds more were sent to El Salvador after the US government invoked an 18th century law to expel people it accused of being Venezuelan gang members. Some were deported despite judges in the US ordering planes to turn back.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee in Parliament Mahama’s meeting with CSOs a publicity stunt to cover his failed galamsey fight ...

1 hour ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We’ll fight any attempt to slap Ghanaians with increased utility tariffs — NPP

1 hour ago

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa is just aggrieved that I refused to discontinue his case in ambulance tria...

1 hour ago

Mahamas CSOs encounter is publicity to cover up failed fight against galamsey - Minority Mahama's CSOs encounter is publicity to cover up failed fight against galamsey -...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey Ken Ashigbey urges Minerals Commission to issue licences only to miners with geo...

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining

1 hour ago

Kennedy Nyarko Osei NPP Minority refutes claims Kumasi inner ring road project is NDC initiative

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpaleft and former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa's allegations of fabricating evidence in ambulance trial totally baseless ...

3 hours ago

Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia Let’s empower the youth with platforms that drive leadership, innovation — Samir...

4 hours ago

Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia to NPP delegates Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line