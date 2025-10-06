We’ll fight any attempt to slap Ghanaians with increased utility tariffs — NPP

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to resist any move by the government to impose additional hardship on Ghanaians through an increase in utility tariffs.

The NPP argues that the timing of the proposed increment is unjustified given the rising cost of living under the current administration.

“From all indications, what is not in doubt is that Ghanaians are being unduly levied to pay for government’s incompetence in the management of these regulated utilities companies.

“This, the NPP finds unacceptable and will use all legitimate means to fight any such attempt to slap Ghanaians with these imminent astronomical increases in utility tariffs,” the party said in a statement issued on October 6.

This comes after the party declined an invitation to participate in the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) stakeholder hearing on proposed tariff adjustments for the 2025–2029 period.

The statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, explained that the opposition party cannot be part of any engagement that seeks to overburden citizens already struggling with the “Dumsor Levy.”

“The NPP shall not attend the said stakeholder engagements because the Party does not see any justification for any engagement on possible utility tariff increment at this moment when Ghanaians are already overburdened by rising cost of living occasioned largely by government’s introduction of new taxes including the new energy sector levy popularly known as ‘Dumsor Levy’,” the statement read.

The NPP argued that the new levy, generates over GH¢575 million monthly and should be enough to support utility companies instead of passing on additional costs to consumers.