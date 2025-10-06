ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 06 Oct 2025 Headlines

Jakpa is just aggrieved that I refused to discontinue his case in ambulance trial — Dame

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah DameFormer Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has rubbished allegations of evidence fabrication in the erstwhile ambulance procurement trial.

He said the accusations made by the Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa, were only out of bitterness following his refusal to accept a plea bargain or discontinue his prosecution.

Mr. Dame made these comments during his appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday, October 6, where he was invited to respond to the claims.

“This complaint by Richard Jakpa is just sour grapes. He felt aggrieved by my refusal to discontinue his prosecution or accept his plea bargain,” he said, adding that “no act of mine borders on anything that will constitute fabrication of evidence.”

The former minister further clarified that the phone conversation in question took place on April 9, 2024, not March 26, as alleged, and that by that time, all prosecution evidence had been filed and tendered before the High Court.

The case stems from a petition dated September 23, in which Richard Jakpa accused Mr. Dame of attempting to influence his testimony in the ambulance procurement trial involving himself and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr. Jakpa alleged that the then Attorney General urged him to testify dishonestly in a way that would implicate Dr. Ato Forson and to procure a false medical excuse to delay proceedings, claims Mr. Dame has vehemently denied.

The petition, addressed to the Director-General of the CID, seeks a full investigation into the matter and demands that Mr. Dame “face the full consequences if found culpable.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee in Parliament Mahama’s meeting with CSOs a publicity stunt to cover his failed galamsey fight ...

1 hour ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We’ll fight any attempt to slap Ghanaians with increased utility tariffs — NPP

1 hour ago

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa is just aggrieved that I refused to discontinue his case in ambulance tria...

1 hour ago

Mahamas CSOs encounter is publicity to cover up failed fight against galamsey - Minority Mahama's CSOs encounter is publicity to cover up failed fight against galamsey -...

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey Ken Ashigbey urges Minerals Commission to issue licences only to miners with geo...

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining

1 hour ago

Kennedy Nyarko Osei NPP Minority refutes claims Kumasi inner ring road project is NDC initiative

3 hours ago

Richard Jakpaleft and former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa's allegations of fabricating evidence in ambulance trial totally baseless ...

3 hours ago

Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia Let’s empower the youth with platforms that drive leadership, innovation — Samir...

4 hours ago

Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia to NPP delegates Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line