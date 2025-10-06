Jakpa is just aggrieved that I refused to discontinue his case in ambulance trial — Dame

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has rubbished allegations of evidence fabrication in the erstwhile ambulance procurement trial.

He said the accusations made by the Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa, were only out of bitterness following his refusal to accept a plea bargain or discontinue his prosecution.

Mr. Dame made these comments during his appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday, October 6, where he was invited to respond to the claims.

“This complaint by Richard Jakpa is just sour grapes. He felt aggrieved by my refusal to discontinue his prosecution or accept his plea bargain,” he said, adding that “no act of mine borders on anything that will constitute fabrication of evidence.”

The former minister further clarified that the phone conversation in question took place on April 9, 2024, not March 26, as alleged, and that by that time, all prosecution evidence had been filed and tendered before the High Court.

The case stems from a petition dated September 23, in which Richard Jakpa accused Mr. Dame of attempting to influence his testimony in the ambulance procurement trial involving himself and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr. Jakpa alleged that the then Attorney General urged him to testify dishonestly in a way that would implicate Dr. Ato Forson and to procure a false medical excuse to delay proceedings, claims Mr. Dame has vehemently denied.

The petition, addressed to the Director-General of the CID, seeks a full investigation into the matter and demands that Mr. Dame “face the full consequences if found culpable.”