Jakpa's allegations of fabricating evidence in ambulance trial totally baseless — Dame

Headlines Richard Jakpaleft and former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame
MON, 06 OCT 2025
Richard Jakpa[left] and former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has described as false and unfounded the allegations that he fabricated evidence in the erstwhile ambulance procurement trial.

He described the claims made in a petition by Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat Richard Jakpa, as “baseless” and a product of “sour grapes.”

Mr. Dame made the comments when he appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday, October 6, following a petition filed against him.

“The allegation of fabrication of evidence is totally baseless,” Mr. Dame said, clarifying that his “call with the accused was primarily to discuss the possibility of an adjournment, not to influence his testimony.”

He further stated that the telephone conversation cited by Mr. Jakpa took place on April 9, 2024, not March 26, as claimed, by which time the prosecution had already filed and tendered all its evidence before the court.

“This complaint by Richard Jakpa is just sour grapes. He felt aggrieved by my refusal to discontinue his prosecution or accept his plea bargain,” the former Attorney General stressed.

Mr. Dame also stated that he had never attempted to influence any witness or engage in any act that could constitute fabrication of evidence.

The petition, dated September 23, was submitted to the Director-General of the CID by Mr. Jakpa, who accused Mr. Dame of urging him to testify in a way that would implicate his co-accused, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in the ambulance procurement case.

Mr. Jakpa is demanding a full-scale investigation into the alleged conduct of the former Attorney General, arguing that such actions, if proven, could “erode public trust in the office of the Attorney General.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

