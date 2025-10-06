Let’s empower the youth with platforms that drive leadership, innovation — Samira Bawumia

Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia, has underscored the need to create more platforms that empower young people to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growth.

The former First Lady stressed that young people must not only be included in conversations about Africa’s future but be given the space and resources to drive change themselves.

She was speaking at this year’s event on Monday, October 6, themed, “Young Voices, Innovative Ideas, Greater Impacts for Africa.”

According to her, the theme captures the urgent call to move beyond rhetoric and equip the youth to lead transformation on the continent.

“We must continue expanding platforms that centre youth — not just for tomorrow, but leaders for today,” Mrs. Bawumia stated.

She further urged stakeholders to channel more investment into locally driven solutions that draw on indigenous knowledge and youth creativity to solve Africa’s challenges.

“We must invest in scalable, locally driven solutions, especially those rooted in indigenous knowledge and youth creativity,” she added.

She further called for stronger collaboration across sectors and borders to ensure that the ideas and innovations of young Africans are translated into policies and sustainable action for greater impact.