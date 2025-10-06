ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let’s empower the youth with platforms that drive leadership, innovation — Samira Bawumia

Headlines Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia
MON, 06 OCT 2025 1
Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia

Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia, has underscored the need to create more platforms that empower young people to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growth.

The former First Lady stressed that young people must not only be included in conversations about Africa’s future but be given the space and resources to drive change themselves.

She was speaking at this year’s event on Monday, October 6, themed, “Young Voices, Innovative Ideas, Greater Impacts for Africa.”

According to her, the theme captures the urgent call to move beyond rhetoric and equip the youth to lead transformation on the continent.

“We must continue expanding platforms that centre youth — not just for tomorrow, but leaders for today,” Mrs. Bawumia stated.

She further urged stakeholders to channel more investment into locally driven solutions that draw on indigenous knowledge and youth creativity to solve Africa’s challenges.

“We must invest in scalable, locally driven solutions, especially those rooted in indigenous knowledge and youth creativity,” she added.

She further called for stronger collaboration across sectors and borders to ensure that the ideas and innovations of young Africans are translated into policies and sustainable action for greater impact.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Assad Mallah | 10/6/2025 6:05:30 PM

Great presentation by our future first lady.

Comments1
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee in Parliament Mahama’s meeting with CSOs a publicity stunt to cover his failed galamsey fight ...

27 minutes ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We’ll fight any attempt to slap Ghanaians with increased utility tariffs — NPP

27 minutes ago

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa is just aggrieved that I refused to discontinue his case in ambulance tria...

28 minutes ago

Mahamas CSOs encounter is publicity to cover up failed fight against galamsey - Minority Mahama's CSOs encounter is publicity to cover up failed fight against galamsey -...

28 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey Ken Ashigbey urges Minerals Commission to issue licences only to miners with geo...

28 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining Chairman Wontumi’s trial to begin on Tuesday over alleged illegal mining

28 minutes ago

Kennedy Nyarko Osei NPP Minority refutes claims Kumasi inner ring road project is NDC initiative

2 hours ago

Richard Jakpaleft and former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Jakpa's allegations of fabricating evidence in ambulance trial totally baseless ...

2 hours ago

Former Second Lady and founder of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), Samira Bawumia Let’s empower the youth with platforms that drive leadership, innovation — Samir...

3 hours ago

Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia to NPP delegates Don’t vote against me based on grievances with any of my team members — Bawumia ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line